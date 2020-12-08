North Carolina reports record number of Covid-19 hospitalizations

The number of people hospitalized in North Carolina has set another record with 2,373 total hospitalizations recorded on Monday, according to data released by the state's health department. This marks the highest number of hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic.

In the last 24 hours, 277 people have been admitted into hospitals across the state, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

On Tuesday, the state recorded 4,670 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 404,032, according to the state’s Covid-19 dashboard.

North Carolina currently has 5,605 deaths due to coronavirus pandemic.

Note: These numbers were released by North Carolina’s public health agency and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.