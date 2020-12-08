McConnell proposes dropping two key issues to help pass stimulus deal

Pool

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell proposed dropping two of the issues that have been the hardest for Democrats and Republicans to agree upon in a new Covid relief deal – state and local money and liability protections – to pass a deal now that both sides can agree on.

The remarks from McConnell create a new opening to potentially pass relief during the lame duck session and come after the Senate majority leader has previously made clear how much of a priority liability protections are for him and Senate Republicans.

“We can’t leave without doing a Covid bill, the country needs it,” McConnell said Tuesday.

He went on to say, “What’s the way forward? We know the new administration is going to be asking for another package. What I recommend is we set aside liability and set aside state and local and pass those things that we can agree on knowing full well we’ll be back at this after the first of the year.”

It's notable that McConnell referenced a new administration given that he has not yet referred to Joe Biden as President-elect.