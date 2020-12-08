World
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Julia Hollingsworth and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 12:33 a.m. ET, December 8, 2020
3 hr 50 min ago

US hits record number of Covid-19 hospitalizations

From CNN’s Virginia Langmaid

The United States reported at least 102,148 current Covid-19 hospitalizations on Monday, setting a new record high since the pandemic began, according to the Covid Tracking Project. 

Here's a look at where things stand:

  1. Dec. 7: 102,148 people hospitalized
  2. Dec. 6: 101,501 people hospitalized
  3. Dec. 5: 101,192 people hospitalized
  4. Dec. 3: 100,755 people hospitalized
  5. Dec. 2: 100,322 people hospitalized
4 hr 47 min ago

Trump to sign executive order to prioritize shipment of Covid-19 vaccine to Americans 

From CNN's Jen Christensen, Jim Acosta, Nikki Carvajal and Maegan Vazquez

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order on Tuesday aimed at prioritizing the shipment of the coronavirus vaccine to Americans before other nations, according to senior administration officials.

The signing is slated to take place during a vaccine summit at the White House, with the hope that the order will allay fears that there will not be enough doses of the vaccine to go around after distribution begins.

White House officials described the order as a "reaffirmation of the President's commitment to America first." But on a call with reporters Monday evening, in which administration officials asked not to be identified publicly, the White House did not provide specifics on how the order will do that.

Trump to sign order aimed at prioritizing Covid-19 vaccine shipment to Americans
3 hr 39 min ago

Fauci says the full brunt of Thanksgiving on US Covid-19 data isn't here yet

From CNN's Madeline Holcombe

The United States hasn't seen the full impact that Thanksgiving gatherings likely will have on rising Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations, Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Monday.

"The blip from Thanksgiving isn't even here yet," Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CBS' Norah O'Donnell during the Milken Institute Future of Health Summit.
"So we're getting those staggering numbers of new cases and hospitalizations before we even feel the full brunt of the Thanksgiving holiday," Fauci said. Health experts warned before the holiday that Americans should gather virtually rather than risk exposure.

As the US nears an average of 200,000 Covid-19 cases a day, experts say "behavior and cold weather" are behind the current surge gripping American communities.

"People are going indoors, they're not minding the three W's," Health and Human Services secretary Alex Azar told Fox News' Chris Wallace on Sunday. "Our advice is always the same. Wash your hands, watch your distance, wear face coverings."

Health experts have long warned that the holiday season would bring a spike in coronavirus cases as people increasingly gather indoors. As of Sunday, the US averaged 196,233 new cases over the past week, another record high, according to a CNN analysis of data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

More than 14.9 million confirmed cases have been reported in the US since the pandemic began, and more than 283,000 people have died.

As US average of daily cases nears 200,000, experts say 'behavior and cold weather' are behind Covid-19 surge
