The coronavirus pandemic

Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Julia Hollingsworth, Adam Renton, Meg Wagner and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 9:40 a.m. ET, December 7, 2020
10 min ago

Christmas "could be even more of a challenge" than Thanksgiving, Fauci says

From CNN Health’s Naomi Thomas

Dr. Anthony Fauci on December 7.
Dr. Anthony Fauci on December 7. CNN

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN’s John Berman Monday that he has the same concerns about Christmas that he did about Thanksgiving – “only this may be even more compounded because it’s a longer holiday.”

Thanksgiving was just the end of the week and then people went back to work, Fauci said. The Christmas holiday starts several days before, goes through Christmas Day into the week after, and into New Year’s and the New Year’s holiday.

“I think it could be even more of a challenge than what we saw with Thanksgiving,” Fauci said. “I hope that people realize that and understand that as difficult as this is, nobody wants to modify – if not essentially shut down – their holiday season, but we are in a very critical time in this country right now.”

“We’ve got to not walk away from the facts and the data,” he said. “This is tough going for all of us.”

1 min ago

Fauci says he spoke with California health officials before the state implemented new restrictions

From CNN's Andrea Diaz

A health care worker in San Francisco administers a nasal swab test at a Covid-19 testing site on December 1.
A health care worker in San Francisco administers a nasal swab test at a Covid-19 testing site on December 1. David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci said he spoke with California health authorities and told them the new restrictions in the state make sense to him.

"I have been in discussion with the health authorities in the state of California who called me and asked, you know, they said, 'We feel we need to do this, what do you think?’ And I said, 'You know, you really don't have any choice when you have the challenge to the health care system, you've got to do something like that,' " Fauci said during an interview with CNN on Monday,  

He added that when hospitals become overwhelmed, that's when you could start seeing lockdowns.

"When you reach a certain critical point of the flexibility of hospital beds, and you see more cases of Covid coming in, you could have a real challenge – and maybe even a crisis – with regard to beds and personnel to take care of the people in those beds. And that's the reason why California has certain sections looking at the possibility of a lockdown," Fauci said.

Roughly 33 million of California's 39 million residents, about 85% of the nation's most populous state, are under new stay-at-home orders

The state reported more than 30,000 new cases on Sunday, a record high for California.

38 min ago

Coronavirus cases are surging in the US. Here's a look at the latest numbers.

Coronavirus cases are rising across the US, and experts say "behavior and cold weather" are behind the current surge gripping American communities.

If you're just catching up now, here's a look at where the coronavirus numbers stand in the US:

  • The total case count: More than 14.7 million confirmed cases have been reported in the US since the pandemic began, and more than 282,300 people have died.
  • Nearly 200,000 new cases daily: As of Sunday, the US averaged 196,233 new cases over the last week — a record high, according to a CNN analysis of Johns Hopkins data.
  • Surging hospitalizations: With the recent spike in cases, record hospitalizations have followed. On Sunday, 101,487 patients were in the hospital with the virus, the fifth consecutive day the US surpassed 100,000 hospitalizations.
  • States setting records: New Jersey and California saw record highs for cases reported in one day. New Jersey reported 6,046 Sunday, topping the previous all-time high recorded Friday, according to Gov. Phil Murphy. In the more populous California, the new record high was more than 30,000 cases on Sunday. 
16 min ago

Fauci: A Covid-19 vaccine will not show an impact on mortality rate immediately

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

A health worker in Hollywood, Florida, injects a person during clinical trials for a Pfizer coronavirus vaccine on September 9.
A health worker in Hollywood, Florida, injects a person during clinical trials for a Pfizer coronavirus vaccine on September 9. Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg/Getty Images

A Covid-19 vaccine will not show an impact on mortality rate immediately, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Monday.

"[It's] likely you're not going to see a measurable diminution for at least several weeks or if not longer. But it will come, I guarantee you."

The top infectious disease expert in the US pointed to the time frame of administering the vaccine and the time take for it to create the immunity in the system.

"When you vaccinate people — not only the health care workers, but vulnerable people, for example in nursing homes — by the time they get an immunity, which would be, you know, you have a prime and then you have a boost and then you have seven to 10 days after the boost."

He insisted that if an adequate amount of people were to get vaccinated on time, this pandemic could be under control.

Remember: The US Food and Drug Administration has not yet approved a coronavirus vaccine, but both Pfizer and Moderna have apply to the FDA for emergency use authorization for a coronavirus vaccine. The FDA will meet with its advisory committee this month to review Pfizer's and Moderna's applications.

In the meantime, Fauci expressed concerns about Christmas celebrations that could cause cases to spike.

"It's a longer holiday, he said. "I think it could be even more of a challenge than what we saw with Thanksgiving. So I hope that people realize that and understand that as difficult as this is, nobody wants to modify, if not essentially shut down their holiday season. But we're at a critical time in this country right now. We've got to not walk away from the facts and the data. This is tough going for all of us."

The current surge in cases across the country is already concerning but "it was predictable," Fauci added.

"We had a very high baseline of cases to begin with. You know, even at the time when things seemed to have been calming down, it never got down to a low baseline. Then we had a combination of a bunch of things, all of which synergized to put us in the difficult position we're in now," he told CNN, referring to cold weather, flu season and the holiday celebrations.

As the cold weather sets in, Fauci says he has transitioned from running to power-walking for three or four miles with his wife.

Watch the interview:

54 min ago

This week could determine if there's a stimulus deal

From CNN's Lauren Fox

The U.S. Capitol and Washington Monument are pictured as people walk along the Reflecting Pool on the National Mall, on December 6, in Washington, DC.
The U.S. Capitol and Washington Monument are pictured as people walk along the Reflecting Pool on the National Mall, on December 6, in Washington, DC. Al Drago/Getty Images

This is the week things either finally come together or they fall apart for good on the stimulus. 

Aides and members spent the entire weekend trying to close out outstanding issues from food stamp benefits to state and local funding.

Lawmakers spent Sunday afternoon on an hours-long Zoom call. And while aides on both sides of the aisle, agree a lot of progress was made, the bipartisan group still isn’t finished with writing its bill. Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, said last week that bill text would be out Monday. We’ll see about that.

Remember: Even if the bipartisan group of lawmakers from the House and the Senate reach an agreement among themselves does not mean it’s the end of talks. This has largely been seen as a starting point for leadership. McConnell hasn’t committed to putting anything on the floor. And, Pelosi and Schumer were careful in their endorsement of this process last week that this is a starting point. 

What to watch for this week: Expect to see some summaries rolled out as early as today, but aides say there still isn’t complete agreement on the two issues that have flummoxed leadership and negotiators for months: state and local funding and liability insurance. 

  • State and local funding: Right now, lawmakers are very close on this issue. They’re eyeing $160 billion for state and local funding that would be based on two factors. The first would be based in part on population. The second, would be based on states and localities demonstrating a loss in revenue. The tentative framework right now would cap the amount of money any state can get. The reason for that is Republicans don’t want this program to become a major slush fund for Democratic states like New York of California, which they argue were having problems with budget shortfalls long before Covid-19 hit. 
  • Liability insurance: This has been THE issue for Majority Leader Mitch McConnell since the late spring. And as aides and members tried to iron out a middle ground over the weekend, it became clear just how hard it is to find one. Republicans have been backchanneling potential proposals with GOP leadership, but there still isn’t an agreement. It’s the issue that is proving the most difficult to solve. 

#US Stimulus##

51 min ago

US Surgeon General: "we need you to hang on just a little bit longer because we've got vaccines coming"

From CNN's Naomi Thomas

US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams puts on a face mask during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on September 9, in Washington DC.
US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams puts on a face mask during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on September 9, in Washington DC. Michael Reynolds/Pool/Getty Images

US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams has warned the American people that  "this virus is incredibly unforgiving," during an interview with Good Morning America on Monday.

"It's really concerning to me that we still have people out there who don't understand how much spread is occurring by people who don't have symptoms, who think they're fine, and then we find out a week later that they've tested positive and they've exposed other people," Adams said.

Adams noted that Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations are still going up.

"My colleagues are dog tired and we need you to hang on just a little bit longer because we've got vaccines coming, but we want as many people to be alive to get them as possible," he said. "A lot of that is going to depend on your behavior."

Adams added that despite his concerns, more people than ever are wearing masks in the US.

The US has the highest Covid-19 case tally globally, with more than 14.7 million total infections recorded.

1 hr 29 min ago

Greece will extend coronavirus restrictions through Christmas

From CNN's Chris Liakos in London 

A person walks past a nearly empty square in Athens, Greece, on December 1.
A person walks past a nearly empty square in Athens, Greece, on December 1. Louisa Gouliamaki/AFP/Getty Images

National coronavirus restrictions in Greece are to be extended over the Christmas holiday period, as part of ongoing efforts to stem the spread of coronavirus and ease pressure on the country's healthcare system.

Government spokesperson Stelios Petsas said a night-time curfew and a ban on movement between regions would remain in place until Jan. 7. 

All schools, restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, skiing centers and courts must remain closed until the restrictions are lifted in the new year. 

Seasonal shops have been granted permission to remain open, but the government is yet to finalize a decision on retail stores and hair salons. 

Petsas noted a steady improvement in the coronavirus situation in the country, but said it was happening more slowly than expected, with high numbers of hospital admissions and patients requiring intensive care continuing to put pressure on the healthcare system. 

"If we relax, we will pay for it," Petsas warned.

1 hr 35 min ago

It's just after 8 a.m. in New York and 1 p.m. in London. Here's the latest on the pandemic

A pharmacy technician from Croydon Health Services, left, takes possession of the first batch of Covid-19 vaccinations at Croydon University Hospital in south London on December 5.
A pharmacy technician from Croydon Health Services, left, takes possession of the first batch of Covid-19 vaccinations at Croydon University Hospital in south London on December 5. Gareth Fuller/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 61 million people worldwide and killed more than 1.5 million. Here's what you need to know

  • Britain prepares for first vaccinations: The UK is gearing up to start giving the first doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine from Tuesday, less than a week after it became the first Western nation to approve a Covid-19 vaccine.
  • US average of daily cases nears 200,000: Experts say "behavior and cold weather" are behind the surge gripping American communities.
  • Bavaria records rise in Covid-19 infections: Lockdown measures will be tightened across the southern German state from December 9.
  • Restrictions eased in Italy's last remaining "Red Zone": Coronavirus restrictions are to be eased in Abruzzo, which becomes an "Orange Zone" on Monday.
  • Indonesia receives experimental vaccine from China: Indonesia says 1.2 million doses of China's experimental Covid-19 vaccine have arrived in Jakarta in good condition. The country plans to vaccinate nine million people  this month, according to a senior government minister.

1 hr 52 min ago

Denmark announces partial shutdown after surge in cases

From CNN's Susanne Gargiulo in Copenhagen

Denmark has announced a partial lockdown in 38 of 98 its counties, to curb rising coronavirus infection rates in harder-hit areas.

The remaining 60 counties will not be affected by the new restrictions, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said during a press conference Monday. 

"We have hit a serious stage of the epidemic," Frederiksen said. "Infection rates are too high and this is worrying. We must act now so we can stay in control of the epidemic."

Denmark has registered 2,024 new cases in the past 24 hours -- the first time that number has topped 2,000.

The country's health minister, Magnus Heunicke, said Denmark was entering a new phase of the epidemic, with the infection rate growing exponentially.

"If we don't take action now, we could surpass the numbers we saw in the spring at the peak of the epidemic," he said.

The new restrictions are due to come into effect on Wednesday, December 9.

They will see schools closed to children in the 5th grade and up. Bars and restaurants, theaters, cinemas and museums will also close, as will fitness centres and swimming pools.

The regional and local restrictions will last until January 3, 2021.

In addition, the Danish government says it will extend the existing nationwide restrictions until February 28, 2021.

Officials also urged caution over the Christmas period, noting that a week-long fall holiday in October led to a doubling in infection rates in the country.

On a more positive note, Frederiksen said restrictions implemented since the spring have worked to cut back the virus every time, allowing Danes to maintain a more normal daily life than most other countries.

"We have succeeded in handling this pandemic due to a shared and common effort -- despite conditions," she said. "Please don't doubt that this will work.
"In Denmark we handled the spring, we handled the summer and we handled the fall. With your help we will handle the winter.”