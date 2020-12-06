World
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Helen Regan and Jenni Marsh, CNN

Updated 12:14 a.m. ET, December 6, 2020
2 min ago

The US reports more than 200,000 new Covid-19 cases for the fourth day in a row

From CNN's Hollie Silverman

The United States has reported more than 200,000 new Covid-19 cases for the fourth day in a row, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

As of 8 p.m. ET Saturday, 200,067 new cases and 2,189 deaths had been reported in the US.

A total of 14,567,529 cases and 281,121 deaths have been reported in the country since the pandemic began.

More than 1 million new cases were reported in the first five days of December. 

Here's a rundown of the US cases in the past four days: 

  • Sat, Dec 5 - 200,067 as of 8 p.m. EST
  • Fri, Dec 4 - 227,885
  • Thu, Dec 3 - 217,664
  • Wed, Dec 2 - 200,055
59 min ago

The majority of California will soon be under a stay-at-home order

 From CNN's Paul Vercammen and Jon Passantino

Customers dine along Manhattan Beach Blvd. in Manhattan Beach Friday as a lockdown is looming in L.A.County due to the rise in coronavirus cases, on December 4. Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times

Southern California and San Joaquin Valley residents are bracing for a stay-at-home order. Intensive care unit capacity in the two regions has fallen below 15%, triggering a mandate issued by the governor earlier this week that aims to bring down the soaring number of Covid-19 hospitalizations.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced that any region that fell below the 15% ICU capacity threshold would be placed under a stay-at-home order.

The order goes into effect Sunday at 11:59 p.m. PT for the some 27 million people in the regions, which includes Los Angeles and San Diego.

That follows a proactive order issued by six San Francisco Bay Area jurisdictions on Friday for its almost 6 million residents, which also goes into effect Sunday.

Tens of millions in California under stay-at-home order starting Sunday night
1 hr 1 min ago

US tops 1 million cases in first 5 days of December

From CNN's Hollie Silverman and Chuck Johnston

More than one million new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the United States within the first five days of December, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

1 hr 3 min ago

California reports more than 25,000 new Covid-19 cases

From CNN's Chuck Johnston

California has reported a new record high of 25,068 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

The state also reported that an additional 325 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized. That brings the statewide total to 10,273 people across the state in hospitals.

There are 209 new deaths reported as well today. The state total is now 19,791 deaths.

The statewide 14- day positivity rate has jumped to 7.6%.