The US reports more than 200,000 new Covid-19 cases for the fourth day in a row

The United States has reported more than 200,000 new Covid-19 cases for the fourth day in a row, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
As of 8 p.m. ET Saturday, 200,067 new cases and 2,189 deaths had been reported in the US.
A total of 14,567,529 cases and 281,121 deaths have been reported in the country since the pandemic began.
More than 1 million new cases were reported in the first five days of December.
Here's a rundown of the US cases in the past four days:
- Sat, Dec 5 - 200,067 as of 8 p.m. EST
- Fri, Dec 4 - 227,885
- Thu, Dec 3 - 217,664
- Wed, Dec 2 - 200,055