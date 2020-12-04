Wuhan, the original epicenter of China's Covid-19 outbreak, wants tourists to come back

Wuhan, the Chinese city most closely associated with the outbreak of Covid-19, has launched a promotional video to attract travelers to experience its beauty.

Posted on the Wuhan Culture and Tourism Bureau's social media page, it highlights the best of the city, from its surreal floating forest in the Zhangdu Lake Wetland to the lit-up historical Yellow Crane Tower, along with Wuhan locals eating noodles.

"Wuhan never hesitates to show its beauty, and those who love it deeply hope that more people can understand it," says the Facebook post.

"From the myriad twinkling lights along the Yangtze River and the amazing dance and music from the Zhiyin cruise, to the glittering light and beautiful voices from the livehouse......give me five! Everyone! Looking forward to meeting you in Wuhan."

Rise in tourism appeal: As the original epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, Wuhan implemented a 76-day lockdown from January 23 to April 8. Not only did the lockdown slow infection rates significantly -- the city hasn't reported a local case since May -- but it surprisingly boosted the city's appeal.

According to a joint study carried out in April by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences Tourism Research Center and Tencent Culture and Tourism Industry Research Center, Wuhan was the top destination Chinese citizens wanted to visit after the crisis subsided.