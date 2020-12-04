US has its worst day yet, with more Covid-19 cases and deaths than at any stage of the pandemic

The United States recorded 217,664 new cases of Covid-19 and 2,879 related deaths on Thursday -- the most infections and fatalities in the country in a single day since the pandemic began.

Previously, the highest number of daily infections was 205,557, on November 27. The highest number of daily deaths was 2,804, recorded on Wednesday.

Thursday's figures raised the country's totals to at least 14,139,577 cases and 276,325 related deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.

