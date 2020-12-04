Advisory committee does not recommend emergency authorization for Covid-19 vaccine in children

The National Vaccine Advisory Committee (NVAC) voted Friday to not recommend issuing emergency use authorization for administering a Covid-19 vaccine in children.

“NVAC will warn against issuing an EUA for Covid-19 vaccines in children, considering that children experience generally mild disease,” the committee wrote in its recommendation.

The committee, which advises the Health and Human Services Department on the best ways to adequately provide vaccines, also voted on a series of recommendations responding to questions posed by Assistant Secretary for Health Adm. Brett Giroir regarding Covid-19 vaccine safety and surveillance.

NVAC recommended that vaccine developers begin including pregnant women in Phase 2 of its trials.

The US Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will meet Dec. 10 to discuss Pfizer’s application for an EUA for its coronavirus vaccine. The FDA can attach restrictions to any EUA. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention then decides who receives the vaccine.