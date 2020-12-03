The holiday season is coming, and the CDC wants Americans to postpone travel and stay home

Dr. Henry Walke, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Covid-19 incident manager, said that as Americans continue through the holiday season, they should avoid travel and stay home.

“We’re happy we’re coming out with this guidance now before the holiday season to provide additional consideration for the American public and health care providers, public health administrators to think through in terms of preventing infection,” Walke said Wednesday.

“Our hope is before Thanksgiving, and now before the upcoming holiday season that people hear a message about avoiding travel, staying at home, and protecting themselves, especially now,” he continued.

The reason for the recommendation to avoid travel is that cases are rising and hospitalizations and deaths are both increasing, Walke said.

“We need to try to bend the curve, stop this exponential increase and so we’re really asking the American public to prevent these infections and avoid travel and wash their hands, wear a mask and maintain distance,” Walke said.