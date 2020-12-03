US surpasses 14 million Covid-19 cases

There have been at least 14,012,378 cases of coronavirus in the United States and at least 274,648 people have died from Covid-19, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
It took the United States 248 days to reach 7 million Covid-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University data. It only took the nation 69 days to reach the second 7 million cases.
Johns Hopkins recorded the first case of coronavirus in the United States on Jan. 21.
- 98 days later, on April 28, the US hit 1 million cases
- 44 days later, on June 11, the US hit 2 million cases
- 27 days later, on July 8, the US hit 3 million cases
- 15 days later, on July 23, the US hit 4 million cases
- 17 days later, on Aug. 9, the US hit 5 million cases
- 22 days later, on Aug. 31, the US hit 6 million cases
- 25 days later, on Sept. 25, the US hit 7 million cases
- 21 days later on Oct. 16, the US hit 8 million cases
- 14 days later, on Oct. 30, the US hit 9 million cases
- 9 days later, on Nov. 8, the US hit 10 million cases
- 7 days later, on Nov. 15, the US hit 11 million cases
- 6 days later on Nov. 21, the US hit 12 million cases
- 6 days later, on Nov. 27, the US hit 13 million cases
- 6 days later, on Dec. 3, the US hit 14 million cases
According to Johns Hopkins, 13 other countries in the world have reported more than 1 million total Covid-19 cases:
- India has over 9 million total cases
- Brazil has over 6 million total cases
- France and Russia have over 2 million total cases
- Spain, United Kingdom, Argentina, Italy, Colombia, Mexico, Germany, Poland and Iran all have over 1 million total cases each