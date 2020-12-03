Los Angeles County sets another daily record for new Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations

An aerial view of cars are lined up at Dodger Stadium for COVID-19 testing over downtown Los Angeles, on December 2. Mario Tama/Getty Images

Los Angeles County reported an additional 7,854 Covid-19 cases Thursday, breaking the record for the highest number of new cases there since the start of the pandemic for the second time in a week. This brings the total number of cases in the county to 421,881.

Health officials also reported 2,572 people hospitalized with coronavirus in L.A. County, surpassing yesterday's all-time high of 2,439. If the rate of hospitalizations continues on its current trajectory, the county's health care system could soon be overwhelmed, officials warned.

"These are the highest numbers we have seen," said County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis. "Actions need to be taken now and on a daily basis."

County health officials reported 44 new deaths Thursday, raising the number of people who have died due to Covid-19 to 7,345.

While there are 1,119 beds currently available in intensive care units in the county, officials warned the ICU bed capacity is bound to drop below 15% at some point next week. Passing that threshold will prompt stricter stay-at-home orders, as outlined by Gov. Gavin Newsom Thursday afternoon.

"A continued surge in cases and hospitalizations is not sustainable because as hospitalizations increase sharply, the health care system can become overwhelmed," the county's health department said in a news release.

Los Angeles recently imposed a curfew and closed all in-person restaurant dining to reduce the transmission of the virus. Some businesses that are not adhering to public health orders by closing their doors or limiting capacity in line with public health directives are now receiving citations, the county said.