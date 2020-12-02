A healthcare worker collects a self-administered coronavirus test at a testing site in Los Angeles, California on November 30 following the Thanksgiving holiday. Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

It was an easy choice to prioritize health care workers for any coronavirus vaccine that might get authorized, one of the vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday.

“The decision for health care personnel to be in the first group to receive vaccine, I think was a relatively easy decision for me and the rest of the members of the committee,” Dr. Robert Atmar, a professor of infectious diseases at Baylor College of Medicine, told CNN's Erin Burnett.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to place health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities first in the queue for any authorized Covid-19 vaccine.

“Health care personnel are on the front line taking care of patients, and protecting them in this time of pandemic is particularly important,” Atmar said.

“What was a little bit more difficult for me was the decision on residents of long-term care facilities. Certainly, this is the group that suffers the greatest burden of disease -- 40% of deaths in the US have been among persons in long-term care facilities. And I think that information persuaded me to add them to the list of the initial group to receive the vaccine,” he added.

The vaccine candidates: Two companies have already applied for emergency use authorization for coronavirus vaccines. But there will still only be 40 million vaccines available by the end of December, even if both get immediate go-ahead from the FDA. So ACIP will have to make choices about which populations to prioritize.

Each vaccine requires two doses, so 40 million shots will cover 20 million people. There are 21 million healthcare workers in the US.

The next few groups that may be prioritized include essential workers like firefighters, teachers, and then high-risk people with underlying conditions, said Atmar.