The latest on the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines

By Jessie Yeung, Adam Renton, Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 2:53 p.m. ET, December 2, 2020
23 min ago

Moderna starts testing its coronavirus vaccine in teens and children as young as 12

From CNN’s Maggie Fox and Arman Azad

Moderna Protocol files for Covid-19 vaccinations are seen at the Research Centers of America in Hollywood, Florida, on August 13.
Moderna Protocol files for Covid-19 vaccinations are seen at the Research Centers of America in Hollywood, Florida, on August 13. Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

Biotechnology company Moderna has started enrolling children as young as 12 years old in trials to test its coronavirus vaccine. It’s the second coronavirus vaccine maker, after Pfizer, to test its vaccine in children and teens.

The trial seeks to enroll 3,000 volunteers who are 12 to 18 years old, according to the listing on clinicaltrials.gov.

Sites in six states are listed. They include Idaho, Minnesota, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Utah.

Federal officials have said it’s important to test coronavirus vaccines in children before they are used more widely in younger populations.

52 min ago

Many colleges “really stepped up” to help lessen Covid-19 spread on campuses, CDC director says 

From CNN’s Sierra Jenkins

Mitigation strategies, such as mask wearing, social distancing, and good hand hygiene, in addition to weekly screening and contact tracing, helped dissolve outbreaks on college campuses, according to US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Dr. Robert Redfield.

The CDC director expressed his initial concerns that college students would be problematic in containing the number of infections. 

“In the spring we had significant outbreaks in some different college campuses, but what happened over the summer and the fall is many colleges and universities really stepped up to developing comprehensive mitigation steps that they really engaged the student body to actually buy into,” Redfield said during a livestream video with the US Chamber of Commerce Foundation on Wednesday. 

In August, colleges and universities across the US reported more the 8,700 cases in 36 states. Several outbreaks were reported due to private gatherings and parties among students. 

Some institutions implemented screening procedures to identify asymptomatic carriers and isolated those individuals to prevent transmission, according to Redfield.  

“It reaffirms to me that mitigation can work,” Redfield said. “The idea that coupling mitigation with routine screening surveillance, to be able to identify the asymptomatic carriers these techniques do work.” 

45 min ago

White House defends decision to host holiday parties

From CNN's Maegan Vazquez 

Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday defended the White House’s decision to continue its holiday parties, which, as CNN has previously reported, have already begun to flout public health recommendations.

When asked if it was responsible for the White House to be holding the receptions when health agencies are warning against large gatherings and of the impending massive impact the coronavirus will have on the country, McEnany said, “If you can loot businesses, burn down buildings, engage in protests, you can also go to a Christmas party. You can celebrate the holiday of Christmas.”

“You can do it responsibly, which is why the East Wing has noted that a lot smaller guest list, masks are going to be available, social distancing is going to be encouraged, hand sanitizing stations, among other measures. But we will engage in the celebration of Christmas and there will be a Hanukkah celebration as well,” she continued during the White House press briefing.

However, as CNN reported earlier this week, while there are some safety protocols in place for the events, most, if not all, of the holiday parties will still flout US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for size restrictions, as well as Washington, DC, restrictions for indoor gatherings, which is currently capped at 10 people.

In addition, publicly accessible social media images posted by partygoers indicate there was little social distancing at a White House holiday event on Monday, and many guests were not wearing masks.

The Trump White House itself has already been the epicenter of at least three Covid-19 outbreaks among staff and allies, and a series of events, such as holiday gatherings, will likely put in peril several hundred more guests, workers and staff.

52 min ago

"Vaccine hesitancy" must be addressed "to protect the world," UNICEF says

From CNN’s Samira Said

UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore at the United Nations in 2019.
UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore at the United Nations in 2019. Monica Schipper/Getty Images for UNICEF

UNICEF says it’s ready to distribute a potential coronavirus vaccine in poorer countries, but that "vaccine hesitancy" remains a global issue. 

"We've got to be sure that we are getting the word out that people need to take the vaccines. That vaccines are safe. There's a lot of vaccine hesitancy, and we've got to overcome that if we're going to actually protect the world," Henrietta Fore, UNICEF executive director, said at a World Economic Forum conference on vaccines. 

In many parts of the world, a vaccine will be the best way to protection people from Covid-19.

"We do not have hand-washing facilities and a bar of soap in many parts of the world, and in many hospitals and community clinics, much less homes or schools. So we've got to get this as a world," she said. 

1 hr 11 min ago

Covid-19 cases in West Virginia increased 91% since Halloween, governor says 

From CNN's Melissa Alonso 

The number of Covid-19 cases in West Virginia has increased by 91% since Halloween and half of its virus-related deaths have occurred in the past eight weeks, said Gov. Jim Justice, citing data from the National Guard.  

"This is absolutely a tragedy that is going on all across our nation and we've got to take it so seriously, right here. It is unbelievable," said Justice who stressed the importance of wearing face masks.  

West Virginia currently has 622 Covid-19 patients hospitalized, with 164 in intensive care, a record high, he said. The number of intensive care patients is growing, the governor said.  

Justice announced 43 additional coronavirus-related deaths since Monday. The governor juxtaposed the newly reported deaths with past "horrific disasters" in the state like the Marshall University football team plane crash.  

"I was in a dorm at Marshall University in South Hall," said Justice. "We remember it always 50 years ago this happened, 50 years ago we lost 75 on that plane." 

Justice went on to read the age and sex of each West Virginian who has died from the virus since Monday. 

"Please don't let them become a statistic West Virginia," he said.  

"Will these people be remembered in anyway, compared to that plane crash? Probably not," Justice added.  

In the last 24 hours, the state reported 1,087 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 49,905 cases and 778 deaths, according to West Virginia health officials.  

47 min ago

Moderna says Covid-19 vaccine was their first ever Phase 3 trial

From CNN’s Samira Said

Hans Pennink/AP
Hans Pennink/AP

Moderna had never run a Phase 3 clinical trial before the Covid-19 vaccine, Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said at a World Economic Forum conference on vaccines.

The Moderna CEO said he was at the Davos conference in January when he saw data on the virus, and realized, "Oh sh*t, it's a pandemic. I only read about those in history, biology books." 

"I'm sure a lot of people thought we will not be able to pull it off. The team did a remarkable job where we got 30,000 people vaccinated between July 27 and October 22 [in the trial]," Bancel said.  

Bancel also called the UK's approval of the Pfizer vaccine today "great news for the world."

45 min ago

Operation Warp Speed not trying to pressure FDA with vaccine distribution plans, general says

From CNN’s Maggie Fox

A sign on the entrance to a pharmacy reads "Covid-19 Vaccine Not Yet Available", November 23, 2020 in Burbank, California. 
A sign on the entrance to a pharmacy reads "Covid-19 Vaccine Not Yet Available", November 23, 2020 in Burbank, California.  Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

The federal government’s Operation Warp Speed is not trying to pressure the US Food and Drug Administration with its plans to distribute a coronavirus vaccine before one is even authorized, a top official said Wednesday.

The federal government has said it will have 40 million doses of vaccine by the end of December and has told states shipments of vaccines could begin as soon as Dec. 15 – even though the US Food and Drug Administration has not even decided on emergency use authorization and has not scheduled a meeting of its vaccine advisers until Dec. 10.

“It is a white board plan,” Army General Gustave Perna, chief operations officer for Operation Warp Speed, said during a news briefing.

“It is meant to help us prepare. But it is not constraining to execution. And there is 100%, without question, no interference with the FDA and their very deliberate, arduous effort to make sure we have the right solution if and when they do approve EUA.”
1 hr 28 min ago

US was "severely underprepared" for Covid-19 pandemic, CDC director says

From CNN's Andrea Diaz

US Chamber of Commerce Foundation
US Chamber of Commerce Foundation

Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said that as he approaches the end of his term at the CDC in January, he has realized that the United States was not prepared for a pandemic, and more investment is needed.

"This nation was severely underprepared for this pandemic, I think we got to call it the way it is. When I became CDC director, I wasn't prepared to understand how little investment had been made in the core capabilities of public health, and what it is the premier public health institution in our nation," Redfield said. 

He added that the US had not invested enough in data analytics, laboratory resilience to ensure the public health capacity had multiple platforms, or the public health workforce.

"I had some states that their public health contact tracing workforce was less than 50 people, so there's a huge lack of investment, which I hope this pandemic will change that," Redfield added.

1 hr 48 min ago

CDC director suggests possibly mandating Covid-19 vaccine for certain industries

From CNN Health’s Sierra Jenkins

Certain occupations and subgroups could benefit from a vaccine mandate, according to Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

During a livestream event with US Chamber of Commerce Foundation on Wednesday, Redfield said he can see the likelihood of health care, long-term care facility and airline personnel requiring proof of immunization for staff and consumers.

“It will be a decision, I think, each industry will make,” Redfield said. “I do think there are certain industries where I think it would be important to protect their workforce, and some other industries where it may be important to make sure that they protect their costumers and consumers.”

Although the decision is up to institutions, mandating a vaccine for certain occupations could prevent reintroducing the virus.

“Even though we get control of Covid … the pandemic and the world is not going to controlled for multiple years, and so we’ll always have a global risk of reintroduction through susceptibles if they haven’t been vaccinated.”