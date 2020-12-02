Moderna starts testing its coronavirus vaccine in teens and children as young as 12

Moderna Protocol files for Covid-19 vaccinations are seen at the Research Centers of America in Hollywood, Florida, on August 13. Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

Biotechnology company Moderna has started enrolling children as young as 12 years old in trials to test its coronavirus vaccine. It’s the second coronavirus vaccine maker, after Pfizer, to test its vaccine in children and teens.

The trial seeks to enroll 3,000 volunteers who are 12 to 18 years old, according to the listing on clinicaltrials.gov.

Sites in six states are listed. They include Idaho, Minnesota, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Utah.

Federal officials have said it’s important to test coronavirus vaccines in children before they are used more widely in younger populations.