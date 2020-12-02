The US hit a record number of Covid-19 hospitalizations yesterday. Here's where things stand.

Although there has been good news this week as vaccines get closer to rolling out, Covid-19 figures in the US continue to show a dire situation.
The country set a record for the number of people currently hospitalized due to coronavirus on Tuesday, and cases continue to surge across the country.
Here's a looks at where things stand in the US:
Hospitalizations
- At least 98,691 Covid-19 patients were hospitalized yesterday, according to the Covid Tracking Project. This is the highest number of Covid-19 hospitalizations the nation has ever experienced.
- This is more than double the number of hospitalizations reported on Nov. 1, and more than triple the number of hospitalizations reported on Oct. 1.
- Tuesday's hospitalizations is a more than 60% increase from peaks in the spring and summer.
Deaths
- The US reported at least 2,597 new deaths on Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University.
- That's the second highest single day of deaths so far.
- The US now averages about 1,531 reported deaths per day and has averaged more than 1,000 deaths for 21 consecutive days.
New cases
- The United States reported at least 180,083 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, according to JHU data – the fifth highest single-day increase since the start of the pandemic.
- This means 39 of the top 40 single highest days of the pandemic have all occurred in October, November and December
Here's a look at how Covid-19 hospitalizations have increased over time: