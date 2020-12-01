CDC vaccine advisers to meet again after FDA committee decides on a coronavirus vaccine

Vaccine advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet again after their counterparts at the US Food and Drug Administration decide whether to recommend authorizing a coronavirus vaccine, likely next week.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices voted Tuesday to recommend that if and when a vaccine gets emergency use authorization from the FDA, it should go first to both health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities, who have been hardest hit by the pandemic.

The next meeting will come after the FDA’s advisers, known as the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee or VRBPAC, meet on Dec. 10 to decide on Pfizer’s application for an EUA, said ACIP’s executive secretary, Dr. Amanda Cohn.

“We anticipate that the next ACIP meeting will occur sometime after the VRPBAC meeting,” Cohn said. ACIP will vote to recommend whether any vaccine the FDA authorizes should actually be given to anyone in the US.