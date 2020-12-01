World
Live TV
Follow CNN
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Jessie Yeung and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 3:28 a.m. ET, December 1, 2020
2 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
7 hr 6 min ago

All Americans who want to be vaccinated will be by June, Operation Warp Speed official says

From CNNs Ben Tinker

Asked about his expectations regarding how many Americans will be vaccinated against Covid-19 by June, Lt. Gen. Paul Ostrowski, director of supply, production and distribution for Operation Warp Speed, said, “A hundred percent of Americans that want the vaccine will have had the vaccine by that point in time.”

“We will have over 300 million doses available to the American public well before then,” Ostrowski told MSNBC’s Yasmin Vossoughian on MSNBC Monday afternoon.

About the vaccines: Pharmaceutical company Moderna intends to apply Monday to the US Food and Drug Administration for authorization of its Covid-19 vaccine.

Moderna will become the second company to apply to the FDA for emergency use authorization for a coronavirus vaccine. Pfizer applied on Nov. 20 with data showing similarly high efficacy.

The FDA is scheduled to meet with its Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee on Dec. 10 to review Pfizer's application and on Dec. 17 to review Moderna's application.

7 hr 27 min ago

US could be administering two coronavirus vaccines before Christmas, HHS secretary says

From CNN's Andrea Diaz

Distribution of Covid-19 vaccines could begin within weeks, pending authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration, US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said.

“We could be seeing both of these vaccines out and getting into people's arms before Christmas,” Azar said during an interview with “CBS This Morning” on Monday. 

An FDA advisory committee is scheduled to discuss Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine on Dec. 10.

“We could be looking at approval within days after that," Azar said.

Pfizer applied to the FDA for emergency use authorization earlier this month and Moderna applied on Monday. The FDA committee is expected to consider Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine on Dec. 17.