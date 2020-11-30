World
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Helen Regan and Brett McKeehan, CNN

Updated 1:21 a.m. ET, November 30, 2020
37 min ago

How Thanksgiving travel could result in more US hospitalizations by Christmas

From CNN's Holly Yan and Madeline Holcombe

Sunday was expected to be the busiest US domestic air travel day of the entire pandemic -- even though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that Americans not travel for Thanksgiving.

Roughly 6 million travelers passed through security at US airports after the CDC's travel warning in the week leading up to Thanksgiving.

But it will be weeks before anyone knows how much of a role Thanksgiving gatherings and travel play in new hospitalizations and deaths.

"When you look at people who are hospitalized today, they were infected two weeks ago, maybe more," said Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a professor of medicine at George Washington University. "And then it takes usually another week for folks to succumb to the illness."

So infections picked up on Thanksgiving "are going to show up in three weeks and are going to show up in deaths over Christmas and New Year's and are going to spread in every state," Ranney said.

Statistics reported in the days after the holiday might show a relative dip in Covid-19 cases, followed by a surge due to a lag in government agencies' reporting over the long weekend.

And given Covid-19's lengthy incubation time and how long it takes an infected person to test positive, cases related to Thanksgiving are unlikely to show in public data until the first full week of December at the earliest.

Read the full story:

47 min ago

Indonesia reports its highest daily increase in Covid-19 cases yet

From CNN's Eric Cheung in Hong Kong

Indonesia reported its highest daily increase in Covid-19 infections on Sunday, with 6,267 new cases, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country now stands at 534,266, with 16,815 related deaths, the ministry said.

50 min ago

Covid-19 disruptions could result in up to 100,000 extra malaria deaths this year, WHO report projects

From CNN Health’s Naomi Thomas

The Covid-19 pandemic and reductions in access to effective antimalarial treatment caused by it could result in up to 100,000 additional deaths from malaria in Sub-Saharan Africa in 2020, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Many countries have reported moderate levels of disruption, the WHO's World Malaria Report 2020 said.

Modeling analysis showed that reductions in access to effective antimalarial treatment of 10% could lead to an additional 19,000 deaths in the region. A 50% reduction could lead to 100,000 additional deaths by the end of 2020 -- even if all prevention campaigns are completed.

Malaria prevention campaigns involve long-lasting insecticidal nets, indoor residual spraying and seasonal malaria chemoprevention.

“While Africa has shown the world what can be achieved if we stand together to end malaria as a public health threat, progress has stalled,” Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, said in a news release Monday. “COVID-19 threatens to further derail our efforts to overcome malaria, particularly treating people with the disease.”

There were an estimated 229 million malaria cases and 409,000 related deaths in 2019.

58 min ago

The US reached more than 93,000 coronavirus hospitalizations on Sunday -- the highest of the pandemic

From CNN's Chuck Johnston

Hospitalizations of Covid-19 patients in the United States reached a record high of 93,238 on Sunday, according to the Covid Tracking Project.

The number trumped Saturday's 91,635 figure and marked the third time there have been more than 90,000 Americans hospitalized with Covid-19. The first was last Thursday with 90,481 patients, before a drop to 89,834 on Friday that could be attributed to inconsistencies in reporting over Thanksgiving.

Hospitalizations in the US have been hitting steady highs throughout November. The country surpassed 80,000 daily hospitalizations on November 19 and set new records steadily for 17 days straight until Friday, according to CTP.

A surge of new travel-related infections could overwhelm hospitals already stretched to capacity

"There's no way that the hospitals can be fully prepared for what we're currently facing," emergency medicine physician and CNN medical analyst Dr. Megan Ranney said.

This is like a natural disaster occurring in all 50 states at the same time."

Read more about the hospitalizations in the US:

1 hr 2 min ago

New Orleans Saints fined by NFL for violating Covid-19 protocol, will lose draft pick

From CNN's Homero DeLaFuente and Kevin Dotson

The NFL has fined the New Orleans Saints $500,000 for violating the league’s Covid-19 protocols, a source confirmed to CNN. 

The Saints will also lose a seventh-round draft pick for not wearing masks in the locker room after their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 18.  

The Saints are the second team to lose a draft pick for violating Covid-19 protocol this season. Earlier this month, the Las Vegas Raiders were stripped of a sixth-round pick. 

CNN has reached out to the Saints for comment. 

2 hr 27 min ago

White House coronavirus task force member says families who gathered at Thanksgiving should get tested

From CNN's Leanna Faulk

In order to mitigate the spread of the virus, White House coronavirus task force member Dr. Deborah Birx is encouraging Americans to get tested for Covid-19.

“If you're young and you gathered, you need to be tested about five to 10 days later,” Birz told CBS. “You need to assume that you're infected and not go near your grandparents and aunts and others without a mask.” 

Birx said people over the age of 65 should get tested immediately if they develop symptoms. 

“If you're over 65 or you have comorbidities and you gathered at Thanksgiving – if you develop any symptoms, you need to be tested immediately,” Birx said. 

Birx also encouraged families who gathered for Thanksgiving to consider wearing a mask while inside their homes to protect loved ones from possibly contracting the virus.

2 hr 28 min ago

California reported more than 15,000 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday

From CNN's Chuck Johnston

California reported 15,614 new Covid-19 cases and 32 new deaths on Sunday, bringing the state count to 1,198,934 cases and death toll to 19,121 since the pandemic began, according to figures released by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH).

There were 234,319 new tests reported in the previous 24-hour reporting period, according to CDPH.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate is 6.2%, and the 14-day positivity rate is 6.1%.