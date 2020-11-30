Sunday was expected to be the busiest US domestic air travel day of the entire pandemic -- even though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that Americans not travel for Thanksgiving.

Roughly 6 million travelers passed through security at US airports after the CDC's travel warning in the week leading up to Thanksgiving.

But it will be weeks before anyone knows how much of a role Thanksgiving gatherings and travel play in new hospitalizations and deaths.

"When you look at people who are hospitalized today, they were infected two weeks ago, maybe more," said Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a professor of medicine at George Washington University. "And then it takes usually another week for folks to succumb to the illness."

So infections picked up on Thanksgiving "are going to show up in three weeks and are going to show up in deaths over Christmas and New Year's and are going to spread in every state," Ranney said.

Statistics reported in the days after the holiday might show a relative dip in Covid-19 cases, followed by a surge due to a lag in government agencies' reporting over the long weekend.

And given Covid-19's lengthy incubation time and how long it takes an infected person to test positive, cases related to Thanksgiving are unlikely to show in public data until the first full week of December at the earliest.

