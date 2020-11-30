World
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Helen Regan, Brett McKeehan, Emma Reynolds, Ed Upright, Jo Shelley, Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 4:31 p.m. ET, November 30, 2020
30 min ago

Oklahoma City Thunder says it will start NBA season without fans

From CNN's Kevin Dotson

A general view of the court is seen before a game at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City on May 28, 2016.
A general view of the court is seen before a game at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City on May 28, 2016. Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced Monday that the team will begin the 2020-21 NBA season without fans in attendance at home games due to rising Covid-19 numbers in Oklahoma. 

The news comes after the Thunder announced earlier this month that “a limited number of fans and guests” would be allowed to attend games and other events at Chesapeake Energy Arena. 

“For months, we have worked in close collaboration with Chesapeake Energy Arena, the City of Oklahoma City, local health officials, and the NBA to put into place thorough health and safety measures to allow for reduced seating capacity,” the Thunder said in a statement. “However, as we review ongoing and concerning trends in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Oklahoma, we want to exercise an abundance of caution to help control the spread of the virus in our community. Therefore, the Thunder has made the decision to begin the season without fans in the arena.”

The team said it will continue to monitor the situation to determine when fans may be able to begin attending Thunder home games.

The Thunder’s announcement follows a similar decision from the Charlotte Hornets, who announced earlier on Monday that they would begin the NBA season without fans in attendance for homes games.

39 min ago

Nearly 1 in 4 people hospitalized for Covid-19 in Wisconsin are in ICU 

From CNN's Kay Jones

Nearly 1 in 4 people hospitalized in Wisconsin due to Covid-19 are in intensive care units (ICU), the state's health department said on Monday.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported that 16% of the state's staffed hospital beds are currently available, as over 1,800 patients are in the hospital due to the virus.   

The state reported 2,534 new cases since Sunday's report, bringing the total number of cases to 387,235. At least six new deaths were reported Monday, bringing the total statewide to 3,313.

Note: These numbers were released by the state's public health agency and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.

57 min ago

More than 267,000 people have died from coronavirus in the US

From CNN’s Virginia Langmaid

Medical staff members tends to a deceased COVID-19 patient's body in the coronavirus intensive care unit at the United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, on November 25.
Medical staff members tends to a deceased COVID-19 patient's body in the coronavirus intensive care unit at the United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, on November 25. Go Nakamura/Getty Images

There have been at least 13,457,294 cases of coronavirus in the US, and at least 267,438 people have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

So far today, Johns Hopkins has reported 73,974 new cases and 565 reported deaths.

The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases. 

Here's a look at how United States' figures compare to other countries:

1 hr 14 min ago

More than 5,000 people are hospitalized in Ohio with Covid-19 

From CNN’s Andy Rose

A COVID-19 patient is being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Van Wert County Hospital in Van Wert, Ohio, on November 20.
A COVID-19 patient is being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Van Wert County Hospital in Van Wert, Ohio, on November 20. Megan Jelinger/AFP via Getty Images

The number of people hospitalized for Covid-19 topped 5,000 in Ohio for the first time Monday. The state's Department of Health says there are 5,060 coronavirus patients in the hospital, with 1,180 in intensive care. 

Ohio officials say 71% of all hospital beds are occupied, and 76% of intensive care unit beds. The state has averaged nearly 8,000 new cases per day over the past three weeks. The seven-day rolling average for Covid-19 tests coming back positive is 14.5%, nearly three times the figure recommended by the World Health Organization for reopening the economy.

Even Monday’s alarming numbers may not be telling the full story. The state says thousands of reports are still pending review due to “unprecedented volume.”

Note: These numbers were released by the Ohio Department of Health and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.

 

1 hr 39 min ago

Florida governor doubles down on no statewide mask mandate

From CNN’s Rosa Flores and Denise Royal

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis throws a hat to supporters during a rally for President Donald Trump on October 23, in Pensacola, Florida.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis throws a hat to supporters during a rally for President Donald Trump on October 23, in Pensacola, Florida. Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis doubled down on not issuing a statewide mask mandate in the Sunshine State Monday during a press conference.

When a reporter asked DeSantis if he had reconsidered a statewide mask mandate, the governor got testy with the reporter and answered with a series of his own questions.

“How has that worked in states that have done it? Has that stopped an outbreak in Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan? What about New Jersey? What about all these states where you have explosion in cases?” DeSantis said. “I’m opposed to mandates, period. I don’t think they work.”

As Covid-19 cases in Florida are inching closer to the one million mark, DeSantis touted that the increase in cases in other states are “way, way more.” DeSantis said that shutting down has not worked to stop the spread of the virus in other places.

2 hr 34 min ago

New England Patriots fined for violations of NFL's Covid-19 protocols

From CNN's Kevin Dotson

A New England Patriots logo during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals on December 2019, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
A New England Patriots logo during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals on December 2019, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New England Patriots were fined $350,000 by the NFL for violations of the league’s Covid-19 protocols in early October. A league source confirmed the fine to CNN Sports. 

The fine comes after the NFL determined that the Patriots violated the league’s policy that all team personnel must wear masks while at team facilities. 

After the team’s quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for Covid-19 on October 2, the NFL postponed the Patriots’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs from October 4 to October 5.

2 hr 49 min ago

San Francisco 49ers will play next two home games in Arizona as county restrictions tighten

From CNN's David Close

The San Francisco 49ers logo is seen at the 50 yard marker at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on September 13.
The San Francisco 49ers logo is seen at the 50 yard marker at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on September 13. MSA/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NFL's San Francisco 49ers will play their next two home games in Arizona. The team was forced to find an alternative site after Santa Clara County, California, banned contact sports for the next three weeks.

The 49ers are now set to host the Buffalo Bills next Monday night at the Arizona Cardinals’ home ground, State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The team will utilize the stadium again the following Sunday to play the Washington Football Team on Dec. 13. 

The 49ers will play three of their next four games at State Farm Stadium as the team was previously scheduled to play the Cardinals in Glendale the day after Christmas. 

The team has yet to announce plans on where it will hold practices. 

“The Cardinals organization, State Farm Stadium and League officials have been supportive and accommodating as we work through the many logistical issues involved in relocating NFL games," the 49ers said in a statement.

Some background: The restrictive measures was prompted by an “exponential” growth in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations in the county, according to County Counsel James Williams.

Other measures include modifying capacity for businesses, limiting social gatherings.

"The 49ers are, I think, the most nationally obvious example, but there is no family in our community that is untouched by this pandemic,” Williams told CNN on Monday, noting that the pandemic has complicated everyone’s lives and communities. Hospitalizations have doubled in the last 14 days, he said, and capacity is a priority. 

“Our ICU beds are filling up, hospitals are filling up, we are trying to take every possible measure locally to rein that in,” said Williams.

2 hr 55 min ago

Field hospitals in Rhode Island to start taking patients as hospitals reach capacity due to Covid-19

From CNN’s Alec Snyder

Rhode Island Governor Gina M. Raimondo provides the daily update on the coronavirus in Providence, Rhode Island, on April 21.
Rhode Island Governor Gina M. Raimondo provides the daily update on the coronavirus in Providence, Rhode Island, on April 21. Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

As Rhode Island hospitals reach capacity due to Covid-19, the state has assembled two field hospitals, according to the Governor’s Press Secretary Audrey Lucas. One of those field hospitals will begin receiving patients Monday afternoon.

The state sent a Public Safety Alert to residents who own a smartphone Monday, informing them the state’s hospitals are “at capacity due to COVID” and urged people to work from home and stay home whenever possible, according to a copy of the mobile alert provided by the governor's office.

The other field hospital is also ready to accept patients and “may do so as soon as this week,” Lucas said.

The alert came in as the state commenced its two-week pause period, which will last through December 13, according to the state’s official reopening website.

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo mentioned last Wednesday the possibility of hospitals reaching capacity by the end of the year, which she said would lead to patients being turned away for otherwise essential services.

2 hr 54 min ago

West Virginia tells hospitals to prepare to delay elective surgeries

From CNN’s Andy Rose

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice celebrates his reelection at The Greenbrier Resort, on Tuesday, November 3, in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice celebrates his reelection at The Greenbrier Resort, on Tuesday, November 3, in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. Chris Jackson/AP

West Virginia officials told hospitals on Monday to prepare to postpone elective surgeries as the state’s coronavirus numbers surge.

“Look at not doing the kinds of surgeries that can be put off,” Health and Human Services Secretary Bill Crouch said in a briefing, adding they expect the voluntary delay on surgeries to last 45 days.

Hospital capacity is being strained as a higher percentage of Covid-19 tests are coming back positive.

Gov. Jim Justice said “7.07% is the highest daily percentage it has been since the end of April."

West Virginia has confirmed at least 47,842 coronavirus cases, and approximately 735 deaths.

Despite very positive news on a Covid-19 vaccine, West Virginia’s Covid-19 czar says he’s concerned that the surge is far from over.

“Perhaps the worst days are ahead of us,” Dr. Clay Marsh said.