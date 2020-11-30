World
Live TV
Follow CNN
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Helen Regan, Brett McKeehan, Emma Reynolds, Ed Upright and Jo Shelley, CNN

Updated 7:33 AM ET, Mon November 30, 2020
2 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
8 hr 38 min ago

White House coronavirus task force member says families who gathered at Thanksgiving should get tested

From CNN's Leanna Faulk

In order to mitigate the spread of the virus, White House coronavirus task force member Dr. Deborah Birx is encouraging Americans to get tested for Covid-19.

“If you're young and you gathered, you need to be tested about five to 10 days later,” Birz told CBS. “You need to assume that you're infected and not go near your grandparents and aunts and others without a mask.” 

Birx said people over the age of 65 should get tested immediately if they develop symptoms. 

“If you're over 65 or you have comorbidities and you gathered at Thanksgiving – if you develop any symptoms, you need to be tested immediately,” Birx said. 

Birx also encouraged families who gathered for Thanksgiving to consider wearing a mask while inside their homes to protect loved ones from possibly contracting the virus.

8 hr 40 min ago

California reported more than 15,000 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday

From CNN's Chuck Johnston

California reported 15,614 new Covid-19 cases and 32 new deaths on Sunday, bringing the state count to 1,198,934 cases and death toll to 19,121 since the pandemic began, according to figures released by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH).

There were 234,319 new tests reported in the previous 24-hour reporting period, according to CDPH.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate is 6.2%, and the 14-day positivity rate is 6.1%.