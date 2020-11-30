White House coronavirus task force member says families who gathered at Thanksgiving should get tested

In order to mitigate the spread of the virus, White House coronavirus task force member Dr. Deborah Birx is encouraging Americans to get tested for Covid-19.

“If you're young and you gathered, you need to be tested about five to 10 days later,” Birz told CBS. “You need to assume that you're infected and not go near your grandparents and aunts and others without a mask.”

Birx said people over the age of 65 should get tested immediately if they develop symptoms.

“If you're over 65 or you have comorbidities and you gathered at Thanksgiving – if you develop any symptoms, you need to be tested immediately,” Birx said.

Birx also encouraged families who gathered for Thanksgiving to consider wearing a mask while inside their homes to protect loved ones from possibly contracting the virus.