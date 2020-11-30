The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

All Americans who want to be vaccinated will be by June, Operation Warp Speed official says
Asked about his expectations regarding how many Americans will be vaccinated against Covid-19 by June, Lt. Gen. Paul Ostrowski, director of supply, production and distribution for Operation Warp Speed, said, “A hundred percent of Americans that want the vaccine will have had the vaccine by that point in time.”
“We will have over 300 million doses available to the American public well before then,” Ostrowski told MSNBC’s Yasmin Vossoughian on MSNBC Monday afternoon.
About the vaccines: Pharmaceutical company Moderna intends to apply Monday to the US Food and Drug Administration for authorization of its Covid-19 vaccine.
Moderna will become the second company to apply to the FDA for emergency use authorization for a coronavirus vaccine. Pfizer applied on Nov. 20 with data showing similarly high efficacy.
The FDA is scheduled to meet with its Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee on Dec. 10 to review Pfizer’s application and on Dec. 17 to review Moderna’s application.
McConnell calls for coronavirus relief before the end of the year
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell urged Congress to pass another round of coronavirus relief before the end of the year and accused his Democratic colleagues of stonewalling and playing a losing game of politics with the desperately needed aid.
In his first floor speech after the Thanksgiving recess, the Kentucky Republican said that while passing legislation to fund the government beyond the December 11 deadline, authorizing defense spending and confirming federal judges remain priorities for the Republican-led chamber, “there’s no reason, none, why we should not deliver another major pandemic relief package to help the American people through what seems poised to be the last chapters of this battle.”
In light of positive vaccine development news, McConnell expressed optimism that “victory over this pandemic is not far off,” but adding “a huge amount of work remains before us.”
He said Congress will need to continue to ensure that the federal government has the funds needed to distribute vaccines nationwide, and he noted that some part of the CARES Act have “run dry” since March, with others due to expire in the coming weeks.
“We Republicans have spent months trying to renew important help and provide even more,” McConnell said, citing the Senate Republican package that was blocked by Democrats earlier in the fall.
McConnell accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of playing politics with Covid-19 relief and engaging in “all or nothing obstruction.” But he said this backfired when Democrats lost several House seats in the November election.
“Now it’s abundantly clear to everyone that the Speaker will not be getting to fundamentally transform American society in a socialist direction in exchange for more bipartisan relief. The hostage taking was never going to work,” McConnell said.
McConnell noted that some Democrats have been anxious to pass further relief and framed his party’s own proposal as an ideal template for further relief that could pass on a bipartisan basis.
McConnell also cited Obama administration economic advisor Austan Goolsbee, who told CNN’s Manu Raju on Sunday that congressional Democrats should accept a “half loaf” for now if they can’t get Republicans to go along with a bigger package because the stimulus is needed badly and Democrats could pass the other half early next year.
“Let’s hope our colleagues at the top of the Democratic Party can finally hear their own members and stop blocking the common sense, multi-hundred billion dollar measures that Republicans have been ready to deliver for months,” he said.
Oklahoma City Thunder says it will start NBA season without fans
The Oklahoma City Thunder announced Monday that the team will begin the 2020-21 NBA season without fans in attendance at home games due to rising Covid-19 numbers in Oklahoma.
The news comes after the Thunder announced earlier this month that “a limited number of fans and guests” would be allowed to attend games and other events at Chesapeake Energy Arena.
The team said it will continue to monitor the situation to determine when fans may be able to begin attending Thunder home games.
The Thunder’s announcement follows a similar decision from the Charlotte Hornets, who announced earlier on Monday that they would begin the NBA season without fans in attendance for homes games.
Nearly 1 in 4 people hospitalized for Covid-19 in Wisconsin are in ICU
Nearly 1 in 4 people hospitalized in Wisconsin due to Covid-19 are in intensive care units (ICU), the state’s health department said on Monday.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported that 16% of the state’s staffed hospital beds are currently available, as over 1,800 patients are in the hospital due to the virus.
The state reported 2,534 new cases since Sunday’s report, bringing the total number of cases to 387,235. At least six new deaths were reported Monday, bringing the total statewide to 3,313.
Note: These numbers were released by the state’s public health agency and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.
More than 267,000 people have died from coronavirus in the US
There have been at least 13,457,294 cases of coronavirus in the US, and at least 267,438 people have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
So far today, Johns Hopkins has reported 73,974 new cases and 565 reported deaths.
The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.
Here’s a look at how United States’ figures compare to other countries:
More than 5,000 people are hospitalized in Ohio with Covid-19
The number of people hospitalized for Covid-19 topped 5,000 in Ohio for the first time Monday. The state’s Department of Health says there are 5,060 coronavirus patients in the hospital, with 1,180 in intensive care.
Ohio officials say 71% of all hospital beds are occupied, and 76% of intensive care unit beds. The state has averaged nearly 8,000 new cases per day over the past three weeks. The seven-day rolling average for Covid-19 tests coming back positive is 14.5%, nearly three times the figure recommended by the World Health Organization for reopening the economy.
Even Monday’s alarming numbers may not be telling the full story. The state says thousands of reports are still pending review due to “unprecedented volume.”
Note: These numbers were released by the Ohio Department of Health and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.
Florida governor doubles down on no statewide mask mandate
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis doubled down on not issuing a statewide mask mandate in the Sunshine State Monday during a press conference.
When a reporter asked DeSantis if he had reconsidered a statewide mask mandate, the governor got testy with the reporter and answered with a series of his own questions.
As Covid-19 cases in Florida are inching closer to the one million mark, DeSantis touted that the increase in cases in other states are “way, way more.” DeSantis said that shutting down has not worked to stop the spread of the virus in other places.
New England Patriots fined for violations of NFL's Covid-19 protocols
The New England Patriots were fined $350,000 by the NFL for violations of the league’s Covid-19 protocols in early October. A league source confirmed the fine to CNN Sports.
The fine comes after the NFL determined that the Patriots violated the league’s policy that all team personnel must wear masks while at team facilities.
After the team’s quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for Covid-19 on October 2, the NFL postponed the Patriots’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs from October 4 to October 5.
San Francisco 49ers will play next two home games in Arizona as county restrictions tighten
The NFL’s San Francisco 49ers will play their next two home games in Arizona. The team was forced to find an alternative site after Santa Clara County, California, banned contact sports for the next three weeks.
The 49ers are now set to host the Buffalo Bills next Monday night at the Arizona Cardinals’ home ground, State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The team will utilize the stadium again the following Sunday to play the Washington Football Team on Dec. 13.
The 49ers will play three of their next four games at State Farm Stadium as the team was previously scheduled to play the Cardinals in Glendale the day after Christmas.
The team has yet to announce plans on where it will hold practices.
Some background: The restrictive measures was prompted by an “exponential” growth in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations in the county, according to County Counsel James Williams.
Other measures include modifying capacity for businesses, limiting social gatherings.
“The 49ers are, I think, the most nationally obvious example, but there is no family in our community that is untouched by this pandemic,” Williams told CNN on Monday, noting that the pandemic has complicated everyone’s lives and communities. Hospitalizations have doubled in the last 14 days, he said, and capacity is a priority.
“Our ICU beds are filling up, hospitals are filling up, we are trying to take every possible measure locally to rein that in,” said Williams.
Field hospitals in Rhode Island to start taking patients as hospitals reach capacity due to Covid-19
As Rhode Island hospitals reach capacity due to Covid-19, the state has assembled two field hospitals, according to the Governor’s Press Secretary Audrey Lucas. One of those field hospitals will begin receiving patients Monday afternoon.
The state sent a Public Safety Alert to residents who own a smartphone Monday, informing them the state’s hospitals are “at capacity due to COVID” and urged people to work from home and stay home whenever possible, according to a copy of the mobile alert provided by the governor’s office.
The other field hospital is also ready to accept patients and “may do so as soon as this week,” Lucas said.
The alert came in as the state commenced its two-week pause period, which will last through December 13, according to the state’s official reopening website.
Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo mentioned last Wednesday the possibility of hospitals reaching capacity by the end of the year, which she said would lead to patients being turned away for otherwise essential services.
West Virginia tells hospitals to prepare to delay elective surgeries
West Virginia officials told hospitals on Monday to prepare to postpone elective surgeries as the state’s coronavirus numbers surge.
Hospital capacity is being strained as a higher percentage of Covid-19 tests are coming back positive.
Gov. Jim Justice said “7.07% is the highest daily percentage it has been since the end of April.”
West Virginia has confirmed at least 47,842 coronavirus cases, and approximately 735 deaths.
Despite very positive news on a Covid-19 vaccine, West Virginia’s Covid-19 czar says he’s concerned that the surge is far from over.
“Perhaps the worst days are ahead of us,” Dr. Clay Marsh said.
New York outlines 5 new strategies to combat the spread of Covid-19
In addition to using hospitalizations as a main metric to trigger zone designations and closures, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo also outlined four additional strategies the state will employ to combat the spread of Covid-19.
They are:
- Increasing testing across the state
- Working toward vaccine distributions
- Keeping schools open safely
- Keeping the 10-person limit on private gatherings that the governor announced earlier in the fall
On schools, Cuomo said that the goal was to keep grades K-8 open wherever it was safe. The state will implement testing on a weekly basis for schools in orange and red zones.
On the vaccine, Cuomo said that delivery could start in the next few weeks, and that he is working with fellow governors on distribution plans, but noting that widespread distribution will likely not occur until “late spring or early summer.”
He noted that the state will do outreach to black and brown communities, as well as lower income communities.
On testing, Cuomo emphasized the importance of having a balanced distribution of testing among various groups — healthcare workers, school workers, the general traveling population.
Statewide, New York has a 4.5% positivity rate currently, Cuomo said.
Third consecutive Florida State football game called off
For the third consecutive week, Florida State’s football team will not take the field.
The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) announced Monday that the scheduled game between Florida State and Duke will not be played on Saturday, and instead the conference has scheduled a new game between Duke and Miami for that date.
Miami’s previously scheduled December 5 game against Wake Forest was postponed over the weekend by the ACC due to Covid-19 issues within the Wake Forest football program.
Florida State’s Nov. 21 game against Clemson was previously postponed, as was the team’s Nov. 28 game against Virginia.
New York will begin using hospitalizations as main metric to trigger closures, governor says
New York state will begin using hospitalizations as a main metric to determine cluster zones and closures across the state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced in a news conference on Monday.
The shift is the first of five new strategies that the governor has said he will outline on Monday to combat the spread of Covid-19.
Hospitalization rates are increasing across the state — there are currently over 3,500, Gov. Cuomo said, adding that “every region is dealing with a hospital issue now,” and that capacity is the top concern.
New York is entering a “new phase in the war against Covid,” he said at the top of his presser.
“Covid is shifting the battlefield dramatically,” Cuomo said.
The colder weather combined with more people traveling and the start of the holiday season are all factors in this new phase, but Cuomo noted that with the upcoming holidays we could see a “holiday surge on top of a fall surge.”
The governor noted that in, in good news, schools are doing well, saying it was “astonishing” how low the infection rate is in schools.
NBA's Charlotte Hornets will not host fans at the start of the season
Charlotte Hornets home games will be played without fans when the 2020-21 season begins next month.
The NBA franchise made the announcement Monday, adding in a statement that it “will continue to work with state and local health officials, as well as the NBA, to develop a plan that will allow fans to return…in both a safe and timely manner.”
Earlier this month, the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks also announced plans to stage early-season games without fans.
Several NBA franchises – including the Memphis Grizzlies, Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz – have announced plans to host fans at a reduced capacity when the season begins.
Pennsylvania's current Covid-19 hospitalizations “clearly surpassed” spring peak, official says
Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said that the state has 4,405 people hospitalized due to Covid-19 as of 8:00 a.m. Monday morning, a number that “clearly surpassed” the state’s highest numbers in the spring.
Of those hospitalized, 914 patients are in the intensive care unit, with 465 on ventilators, Levine said in a Monday news conference. The state’s 14-day hospitalization-per-day trend has also increased by more than 3,000 since the end of September, she said.
Pennsylvania is reporting 4,268 new cases Monday and 5,178 cases from Sunday, with 32 new deaths Monday and 75 on Sunday. The statewide positivity rate hovers just below 12% and only one county has a positivity rate below 5%, she said.
Nearly 28,000 cases have been reported among children from ages 5 to 18, Levine said, 8,150 of which have been reported in the last two weeks alone.
Note: These numbers were released by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.
Moderna executive says distribution of company’s vaccine will be “typical”
Distribution of Moderna’s vaccine will be “typical” and require no special handling or storage, the company’s chief medical officer told CNN Sunday.
Moderna’s vaccine must be shipped and stored at minus 20 degrees Celsius, or about the temperature of a home freezer. Other vaccines, such as the one against chicken pox, also require shipping at that temperature.
The company said it is applying for emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration Monday. The agency is scheduled to meet with its advisory committee on December 17 to review the application.
The federal government, which has contracted with McKesson, a medical distribution company, will handle the distribution of Moderna’s vaccine, Zaks said.
“We’re working closely with [Operation Warp Speed] and the [US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] to prepare for that once hopefully we have the emergency use authorization,” he said, adding that the distribution will involve both trucks and airplanes, he said.
When people receive the Moderna vaccine, they’ll be given instructions for how to report if they experience any side effects, Zaks said.
Patients will be given phone numbers for both the company and the FDA to make those reports so that Moderna can track any adverse reactions once the vaccine is on the market. In clinical trials, some study subjects did experience symptoms such as body aches and fatigue, but no serious side effects, according to the company.
Covid-19 vaccine’s quick assembly does not mean it's not safe, Moderna chairman says
Moderna’s ability to assemble its coronavirus vaccine just days after receiving the genetic sequence of the virus from China does not indicate it’s any less safe or effective than vaccines made using slower technology, Moderna chairman Noubar Afeyan said during an interview with CNN Monday.
Moderna’s vaccine was made using a “platform” that was designed over many years, with all the structure ready to go when the pandemic hit. All that was needed was a genetic sequence from the virus doctors wanted to protect against.
Afeyan also said the testing the company has done in partnership with the US federal government and academic centers in the last 10 months is as rigorous, if not more, than most other vaccines that have developed.
“There is a sentiment out there that if you go fast, you must be taking corners. At least in our case, and I believe in everyone’s case, that’s simply not the case,” Afeyan said.
Los Angeles County's stay-at-home order goes into effect today. Here's what you need to know.
All public and private gatherings with people outside a single household are banned in Los Angeles County starting today under a new health order to curb an unprecedented spread of the coronavirus.
The order is in effect for three weeks, until Dec. 20.
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials issued the order Friday, urging all of the county’s 10 million residents to stay home as much as possible and to wear face coverings when they are outside, even when exercising at the beach and parks. The directive also orders the closure of all playgrounds and cardrooms. While beaches, trails and parks remain open, only gatherings from a single household are allowed.
The order also reduces the maximum occupancy for essential businesses to 35%, and for non-essential businesses, personal care services, and libraries to 20%. Businesses operating outdoors, including fitness centers, zoos, botanical gardens, and batting cages are reduced to a maximum of 50% capacity. The order exempts outdoor church services and protests, which are constitutionally protected rights, the county said.
The new restrictions come after the nation’s most populous county reported a record number of new Covid-19 infections and the most deaths in months. The directive is in addition to a controversial new ban on outdoor dining in L.A. County, and a statewide curfew prohibiting nonessential activity outside the home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. local time for the vast majority of residents.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, however, said it will not enforce the county’s new stay-at-home order, instead relying on voluntary compliance.
“Since the first Stay at Home Order was issued in March of this year, we have focused on education and voluntary compliance, with enforcement measures being an extreme last resort,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement to CNN. “We trust in the community and rely on people to assess risk and take precautions as appropriate.”
As of Sunday, Los Angeles County has reported 395,843 confirmed cases of Covid-19 to date and 7,639 deaths. The county 7-day positivity rate average is 6.9%.
Maryland reports highest number of Covid-19 hospitalizations since May
The number of Maryland coronavirus patients in the hospital is at a six-month high, according to new figures released Monday by the state’s Department of Health.
The state reports 1,527 Covid-19 patients in their hospitals, including 344 in intensive care. The last time Maryland saw a figure that high was May 14.
The seven-day rolling average shows a positivity rate of 6.5%, with 1,923 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. Maryland has confirmed 198,370 cases of Covid-19, with 4,486 deaths.
Note: These numbers were released by the Maryland Department of Health and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.
American Airlines is running Covid-19 vaccine distribution test flights
American Airlines said Monday it is readying wide-body airliners and ground cargo facilities for the unique challenges of transporting coronavirus vaccines.
The airline said it has operated Boeing 777 jets on trial flights between Miami and unspecified points in South America this month.
American said it has already shipped vaccines and specimens used in the coronavirus vaccine clinical trials.
The vaccines require “special handling to keep a consistently cold temperature throughout their journey,” American said. It uses two types of containers: Active containers that contain temperature controlling technology and passive containers that keep shipments chilled with cold packs or dry ice.
The airline says it has technology to track the vaccines during shipment.
Here's how Christmas in Rockefeller Center will look different this year
If you want to see the Rockefeller Christmas tree in New York City in person this year, there will be several restrictions you will have to follow.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the process for viewing the tree will include reserved time slots, restrictions on the number of people in pods viewing at one time and a 5 minute time limit.
Here’s what will be different:
- There will be a reservation system for people who want to see the tree in person, de Blasio said, calling it “a different approach” but one that will “keep people safe.”
- Two streets near the tree, 49th and 50th streets between 5th and 6th avenues, will be closed to vehicular traffic. Tree viewing entrances will be designated to certain spots only.
- There will be a 5 minute tree viewing limit, according to de Blasio. Guests will be directed to pods where 4 people are allowed at a time.
- There will also be a virtual que, which will allow patrons to scan a QR code to see wait times.
Later this week he said the lighting will be “live and on television,” adding “you’re going to see the ceremony the tree lighting and that’s the best way to see it, to feel that moment that we cherish every year when the lights go on and another reminder of the beauty of the holiday season,” he said.
NYC mayor stresses testing in the “aftermath of Thanksgiving”
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is urging people to follow state guidelines and get tested for Covid-19 in the “aftermath of Thanksgiving.”
He noted even if individuals did not travel, they should get tested.
“The best way to address everything is through testing,” de Blasio said.
The city has the “highest testing capacity” to date, he said, and has increased staff and moved mobile units to the busiest testing sites.
NYC Health and Hospitals will tweet about low wait times at certain places a few times a day, and will also launch Testandtrace.NYC which will update wait times at 51 sites.
A Test and Trace official said at least 1 in 5 cases investigated by the contact tracing program in recent weeks has been found to be due to household transmission. The city is promoting the slogan “don’t wait, separate” and reminded of its programs designed to help set up individuals with a hotel room should that be needed.
US could be administering two coronavirus vaccines before Christmas, HHS secretary says
Distribution of Covid-19 vaccines could begin within weeks, pending authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration, US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said.
An FDA advisory committee is scheduled to discuss Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine on December 10.
“We could be looking at approval within days after that,” Azar said during an interview with “CBS This Morning” on Monday.
Pfizer applied to the FDA for emergency use authorization earlier this month and Moderna said it would apply on Monday. The FDA committee is expected to consider Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine on December 17.
This Texas woman has a warning after her whole family contracted Covid at a birthday party
After 12 of her family members gathered for a birthday party in Texas, at least 15 people contracted Covid-19.
Now, Alexa Aragonez has a message: this could happen to you.
Aragonez said that while most of her family was able to successful fight the virus, her mom was hospitalized and is still dealing with long-term cardiovascular complications.
She said she thinks gathering isn’t something that is unique to her family, especially during the holiday season.
“It’s very common to think that a family that’s taking great care of themselves and following most of the CDC guidelines thinks it has some flexibility to gather,” Aragonez said. “Unfortunately there are so many of us that do the same thing, and my family came together and thought this was a message worth sharing.”
Stocks open mixed
US stocks kicked off mixed on Monday, which is the final trading day of November. Nevertheless, the market is set to close off a historic month.
The Dow is on track for its best month since January 1987. The Nasdaq Composite, which hit a record closing high on Friday, could once again surpass that mark.
Investors expect the economy to undergo a rebound next year thanks to multiple reports of promising vaccine developments.
Here’s where things opened:
- The Dow opened 0.5%, or 149 point, lower.
- The S&P 500 slipped 0.2%.
- The Nasdaq opened 0.2% higher.
CVS and Walgreens are preparing to administer Covid-19 vaccines in long-term care facilities
CVS and Walgreens are preparing to be among the first to administer Covid-19 shots in the United States, if the US Food and Drug Administration authorizes emergency use of a vaccine. Those vaccinations would take place in long-term care facilities, not in retail stores.
In October, the Trump administration announced agreements with CVS and Walgreens to give vaccinations to residents of long-term care facilities nationwide. Advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have called an emergency meeting tomorrow to vote, in part, on whether to recommend that residents in those facilities be among the first people in the US to get a coronavirus vaccine.
CVS anticipates providing shots in long-term care facilities in mid-December.
Walgreens expects to begin administering shots in long-term care facilities within days of receiving doses.
“We are committed to administering vaccines to long-term care facilities as soon as we receive doses. We believe we can be in some long-term care facilities within a few days of when we receive the first vaccine doses,” a Walgreens corporate spokesperson told CNN Monday.
Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine was designed in just two days
Covid-19 vaccine maker Moderna designed its vaccine against the novel coronavirus in just two days.
On Jan. 11, Chinese authorities shared the genetic sequence of the novel coronavirus, according to Moderna’s website.
Two days later, on Jan. 13, the National Institutes of Health and Moderna’s infectious disease research team finalized the sequence for mRNA-1273, the formal name of the company’s Covid-19 vaccine.
The company then went on to formulate a clinical batch, according to a company spokesperson.
Moderna announced it intends to apply today to the US Food and Drug Administration for authorization of its Covid-19 vaccine.
The company will ask the FDA to review an expanded data set showing the vaccine is 94.1% effective at preventing Covid-19 and 100% effective at preventing severe cases of the disease.
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio: "The schools are some of the safest places to be right now"
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said schools are some of the safest places in the city while explaining his decision to reopen public elementary schools and resume in-person classes.
“That 3% standard, after we had so much experience with the schools, proved to be different than we thought it would be,” he added, saying that the model needs to be more sustainable for until there is a coronavirus vaccine. “We decided we need a lot more testing and to make that [available] in every school.”
Students in 3K, Pre-K and grades K-5 can resume in-person classes on Dec. 7 and the city will address when middle and high schoolers can return to in-person classes in the future.
There will be weekly testing in every school, and students will need to be tested and get a consent form to come, de Blasio said about the reopening directives put in place.
The current testing capacity only allows the city to bring back elementary school students. Over time, the city will also bring back middle and high school students, de Blasio said.
In case a student tests positive for Covid-19, the entire classroom will quarantine, he added.
“[If] there’s multiple cases in the school, there’s a careful investigation to determine whether the school only needs a temporary shutdown or full two-week quarantine,” he said Monday. “That has worked and it’s allowed us to keep the vast majority of our schools open the vast majority of the time. But it’s also given us the ability to pinpoint when there’s a problem and address it quickly through our test and trace corps.”
Where things stand in the race to distribute a coronavirus vaccine
Pharmaceutical company Moderna this morning announced it intends to apply today to the US Food and Drug Administration for authorization of its Covid-19 vaccine.
That means there will be at least two vaccine candidates seeking FDA approval: Earlier this month, Pfizer and BioNTech submitted for emergency use authorization for their coronavirus candidate.
Here’s where things stand on the race to develop and distribute a coronavirus vaccine:
- When a vaccine could be approved: The FDA plans to make a decision about authorizing Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine within a few weeks of a key meeting scheduled for Dec. 10, an agency official said last week.
- Who might get a vaccine first: Advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have called an emergency meeting for tomorrow to vote on who they recommend should be the first to get a coronavirus vaccine once one is authorized. The CDC has already recommended that the first group — designated as 1a — should include frontline health providers and support personnel. The 1a group likely should also include residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, who have been badly hit by the pandemic, the CDC has said.
- How many doses there could be: The federal government has said 40 million coronavirus vaccine doses could be available by the end of December. Dr. Larry Corey of the University of Washington, who is heading up coronavirus vaccine clinical trials in the US, has said if both Pfizer and Moderna get vaccines authorized, they could supply 50 million more doses in January and 60 million more in February and March.
- But remember: There are not going to be enough vaccines for everyone at first, so choices have to be made. The CDC estimates there are 21 million healthcare personnel, 87 million essential workers, 100 million adults with high-risk medical conditions and 53 million others 65 and older.