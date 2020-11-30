What questions do you have about a possible Covid-19 vaccine?

The Moderna headquarters in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on May 18, 2020. Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

There’s been some more promising news on the vaccine front.

This morning, Moderna announced it will become the second pharmaceutical company to apply to the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization of its Covid-19 vaccine.

Earlier this month, Pfizer and BioNTech submitted their coronavirus vaccine candidate to the FDA.

If either submission is approved, Covid-19 vaccines could be available within the US before the end of the year.

However, despite the good news, there are still many questions that need to be answered and many logistics that will need to be worked out.

