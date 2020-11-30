Florida hospitalizations have gone up 30% in two weeks

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalized in Florida increased by 30% in the past two weeks from 3,118 to 4,059, according to data from the Covid Tracking Project.

In Miami-Dade County, the count of coronavirus patients requiring ventilators increased by 33% over the past two weeks, the county reported. The number requiring intensive care treatment increased by 18%.

Hospitalizations across the United States reached a record high of 93,238 on Sunday, according to the Covid Tracking Project.

In California, the number of hospitalized patients doubled from 4,000 on November 12 to more than 8,000.

California set a new pandemic record on Sunday with 7,415 people hospitalized, according to data from the state's Department of Health.