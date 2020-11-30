World
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Helen Regan, Brett McKeehan, Emma Reynolds, Ed Upright, Jo Shelley, Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 1:43 p.m. ET, November 30, 2020
1 min ago

San Francisco 49ers will play next two home games in Arizona as county restrictions tighten

From CNN's David Close

The San Francisco 49ers logo is seen at the 50 yard marker at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on September 13.
The San Francisco 49ers logo is seen at the 50 yard marker at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on September 13. MSA/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NFL's San Francisco 49ers will play their next two home games in Arizona. The team was forced to find an alternative site after Santa Clara County, California, banned contact sports for the next three weeks.

The 49ers are now set to host the Buffalo Bills next Monday night at the Arizona Cardinals’ home ground, State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The team will utilize the stadium again the following Sunday to play the Washington Football Team on Dec. 13. 

The 49ers will play three of their next four games at State Farm Stadium as the team was previously scheduled to play the Cardinals in Glendale the day after Christmas. 

The team has yet to announce plans on where it will hold practices. 

“The Cardinals organization, State Farm Stadium and League officials have been supportive and accommodating as we work through the many logistical issues involved in relocating NFL games," the 49ers said in a statement.

Some background: The restrictive measures was prompted by an “exponential” growth in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations in the county, according to County Counsel James Williams.

Other measures include modifying capacity for businesses, limiting social gatherings.

"The 49ers are, I think, the most nationally obvious example, but there is no family in our community that is untouched by this pandemic,” Williams told CNN on Monday, noting that the pandemic has complicated everyone’s lives and communities. Hospitalizations have doubled in the last 14 days, he said, and capacity is a priority. 

“Our ICU beds are filling up, hospitals are filling up, we are trying to take every possible measure locally to rein that in,” said Williams.

6 min ago

Field hospitals in Rhode Island to start taking patients as hospitals reach capacity due to Covid-19

From CNN’s Alec Snyder

Rhode Island Governor Gina M. Raimondo provides the daily update on the coronavirus in Providence, Rhode Island, on April 21.
Rhode Island Governor Gina M. Raimondo provides the daily update on the coronavirus in Providence, Rhode Island, on April 21. Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

As Rhode Island hospitals reach capacity due to Covid-19, the state has assembled two field hospitals, according to the Governor’s Press Secretary Audrey Lucas. One of those field hospitals will begin receiving patients Monday afternoon.

The state sent a Public Safety Alert to residents who own a smartphone Monday, informing them the state’s hospitals are “at capacity due to COVID” and urged people to work from home and stay home whenever possible, according to a copy of the mobile alert provided by the governor's office.

The other field hospital is also ready to accept patients and “may do so as soon as this week,” Lucas said.

The alert came in as the state commenced its two-week pause period, which will last through December 13, according to the state’s official reopening website.

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo mentioned last Wednesday the possibility of hospitals reaching capacity by the end of the year, which she said would lead to patients being turned away for otherwise essential services.

6 min ago

West Virginia tells hospitals to prepare to delay elective surgeries

From CNN’s Andy Rose

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice celebrates his reelection at The Greenbrier Resort, on Tuesday, November 3, in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice celebrates his reelection at The Greenbrier Resort, on Tuesday, November 3, in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. Chris Jackson/AP

West Virginia officials told hospitals on Monday to prepare to postpone elective surgeries as the state’s coronavirus numbers surge.

“Look at not doing the kinds of surgeries that can be put off,” Health and Human Services Secretary Bill Crouch said in a briefing, adding they expect the voluntary delay on surgeries to last 45 days.

Hospital capacity is being strained as a higher percentage of Covid-19 tests are coming back positive.

Gov. Jim Justice said “7.07% is the highest daily percentage it has been since the end of April."

West Virginia has confirmed at least 47,842 coronavirus cases, and approximately 735 deaths.

Despite very positive news on a Covid-19 vaccine, West Virginia’s Covid-19 czar says he’s concerned that the surge is far from over.

“Perhaps the worst days are ahead of us,” Dr. Clay Marsh said.

54 min ago

Third consecutive Florida State football game called off

From CNN's Kevin Dotson

A general view of a Florida State Seminoles Helmet on the field at Doak Campbell Stadium on December 2, 2017.
A general view of a Florida State Seminoles Helmet on the field at Doak Campbell Stadium on December 2, 2017. Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

For the third consecutive week, Florida State’s football team will not take the field. 

The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) announced Monday that the scheduled game between Florida State and Duke will not be played on Saturday, and instead the conference has scheduled a new game between Duke and Miami for that date.  

Miami’s previously scheduled December 5 game against Wake Forest was postponed over the weekend by the ACC due to Covid-19 issues within the Wake Forest football program.

Florida State’s Nov. 21 game against Clemson was previously postponed, as was the team’s Nov. 28 game against Virginia.

46 min ago

What questions do you have about a possible Covid-19 vaccine?

From CNN's Melissa Mahtani

The Moderna headquarters in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on May 18, 2020.
The Moderna headquarters in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on May 18, 2020. Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

There’s been some more promising news on the vaccine front.

This morning, Moderna announced it will become the second pharmaceutical company to apply to the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization of its Covid-19 vaccine.

Earlier this month, Pfizer and BioNTech submitted their coronavirus vaccine candidate to the FDA.

If either submission is approved, Covid-19 vaccines could be available within the US before the end of the year.

However, despite the good news, there are still many questions that need to be answered and many logistics that will need to be worked out.

While the experts meet to answer those questions, we want to hear what's on your mind.

Would you take a Covid-19 vaccine once it becomes available? If not, why not? Leave your vaccine questions here and we will try to find you some answers.

1 hr ago

New York will begin using hospitalizations as main metric to trigger closures, governor says

From CNN's Sarah Jorgensen

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks at a press conference on September 8, in New York.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks at a press conference on September 8, in New York. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

New York state will begin using hospitalizations as a main metric to determine cluster zones and closures across the state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced in a news conference on Monday. 

The shift is the first of five new strategies that the governor has said he will outline on Monday to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Hospitalization rates are increasing across the state — there are currently over 3,500, Gov. Cuomo said, adding that "every region is dealing with a hospital issue now," and that capacity is the top concern. 

“We are now worried about overwhelming the hospital system," Cuomo said. 

New York is entering a "new phase in the war against Covid," he said at the top of his presser. 

“Covid is shifting the battlefield dramatically," Cuomo said. 

The colder weather combined with more people traveling and the start of the holiday season are all factors in this new phase, but Cuomo noted that with the upcoming holidays we could see a "holiday surge on top of a fall surge." 

The governor noted that in, in good news, schools are doing well, saying it was "astonishing" how low the infection rate is in schools.

1 hr 13 min ago

NBA's Charlotte Hornets will not host fans at the start of the season

From CNN's Dan Kamal 

The Charlotte Hornets logo at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on October 17, 2018.
The Charlotte Hornets logo at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on October 17, 2018. Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Charlotte Hornets home games will be played without fans when the 2020-21 season begins next month. 

The NBA franchise made the announcement Monday, adding in a statement that it “will continue to work with state and local health officials, as well as the NBA, to develop a plan that will allow fans to return…in both a safe and timely manner.”

Earlier this month, the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks also announced plans to stage early-season games without fans.

Several NBA franchises – including the Memphis Grizzlies, Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz – have announced plans to host fans at a reduced capacity when the season begins.

1 hr 18 min ago

Pennsylvania's current Covid-19 hospitalizations “clearly surpassed” spring peak, official says

From CNN’s Alec Snyder

Pedestrians walk past a sign on a parking garage in Mount Lebanon, Pennslyvania, reminding people to wear a mask, on Wednesday, November 18.
Pedestrians walk past a sign on a parking garage in Mount Lebanon, Pennslyvania, reminding people to wear a mask, on Wednesday, November 18. Gene J. Puskar/AP

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said that the state has 4,405 people hospitalized due to Covid-19 as of 8:00 a.m. Monday morning, a number that “clearly surpassed” the state’s highest numbers in the spring.

Of those hospitalized, 914 patients are in the intensive care unit, with 465 on ventilators, Levine said in a Monday news conference. The state’s 14-day hospitalization-per-day trend has also increased by more than 3,000 since the end of September, she said.

Pennsylvania is reporting 4,268 new cases Monday and 5,178 cases from Sunday, with 32 new deaths Monday and 75 on Sunday. The statewide positivity rate hovers just below 12% and only one county has a positivity rate below 5%, she said.

Nearly 28,000 cases have been reported among children from ages 5 to 18, Levine said, 8,150 of which have been reported in the last two weeks alone.

Note: These numbers were released by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.

51 min ago

Moderna executive says distribution of company’s vaccine will be “typical”

From CNN's Elizabeth Cohen

In this January 27, still image from video, Moderna Chief Medical Officer Tal Zaks speaks during an interview at the company headquarters in Cambridge, Mass.
In this January 27, still image from video, Moderna Chief Medical Officer Tal Zaks speaks during an interview at the company headquarters in Cambridge, Mass. Rodrique Ngowi/AP

Distribution of Moderna’s vaccine will be “typical” and require no special handling or storage, the company’s chief medical officer told CNN Sunday. 

Moderna’s vaccine must be shipped and stored at minus 20 degrees Celsius, or about the temperature of a home freezer. Other vaccines, such as the one against chicken pox, also require shipping at that temperature. 

“I don’t think from a distribution standpoint [that] our vaccine poses any unique challenges,” said Dr. Tal Zaks. “Our vaccine does not require any unusual infrastructure.” 

The company said it is applying for emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration Monday. The agency is scheduled to meet with its advisory committee on December 17 to review the application. 

The federal government, which has contracted with McKesson, a medical distribution company, will handle the distribution of Moderna’s vaccine, Zaks said. 

“We’re working closely with [Operation Warp Speed] and the [US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] to prepare for that once hopefully we have the emergency use authorization,” he said, adding that the distribution will involve both trucks and airplanes, he said. 

When people receive the Moderna vaccine, they’ll be given instructions for how to report if they experience any side effects, Zaks said. 

Patients will be given phone numbers for both the company and the FDA to make those reports so that Moderna can track any adverse reactions once the vaccine is on the market. In clinical trials, some study subjects did experience symptoms such as body aches and fatigue, but no serious side effects, according to the company.