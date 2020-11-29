World
Live Updates

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Nectar Gan and Brett McKeehan, CNN

Updated 12:07 a.m. ET, November 29, 2020
52 min ago

Once a coronavirus hotspot, the Australian state of Victoria has now gone 30 days without a fresh case

From CNN's Isaac Yee

People enjoy the warm weather on Melbourne's St. Kilda Beach on November 3.
People enjoy the warm weather on Melbourne's St. Kilda Beach on November 3. William West/AFP/Getty Images

The Australian state of Victoria has recorded its 30th consecutive day without a new Covid-19 case, the state’s Department of Health and Human Services reported Sunday.

The department said in a statement that no new infections, fatalities or active cases were recorded Saturday in Victoria, the former epicenter of Australia's coronavirus epidemic. 

The state's total caseload stands at 20,345, with 819 deaths. 

Meanwhile, New South Wales -- the country's most populous state -- recorded its 22nd day with no local infections. However, the state did record four imported cases in the past 24 hours, bringing its total number of cases to 4,379.

The state's Covid-19 death toll remains at 55, with no new fatalities reported.

54 min ago

Turkey reports its highest daily rise in Covid-19 deaths for sixth straight day

From CNN's Ruba Alhenawi

Relatives of Covid-19 victims visit graves at Ortakoy cemetery in Ankara, Turkey, on November 24.
Relatives of Covid-19 victims visit graves at Ortakoy cemetery in Ankara, Turkey, on November 24. Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

On Saturday, Turkey reported 182 coronavirus-related fatalities in the previous 24 hours -- the sixth day in a row it set a new high for daily Covid-19 deaths, according to the country's health ministry.

Turkey also set a new record for the number of daily cases, with 30,103 infections reported Saturday. Among them, 6,714 people showed symptoms.

The number of patients in critical condition in Turkey now stands at 4,903. A total of 13,373 people have died from coronavirus in the country since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the ministry.

2 hr 41 min ago

More than 60 people arrested at anti-lockdown protest in London

From CNN’s Sarah Dean

More than 60 people have been arrested during an anti-lockdown protest in London on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police said.

“These were for a number of different offenses, including breaching coronavirus restrictions. We expect this number to rise,” the police said on Twitter.

Read the tweet:

2 hr 41 min ago

Anti-lockdown protesters march through central London

From CNN’s Sarah Dean

Anti-lockdown protesters are marching through London’s city center ahead of England’s national lockdown coming to an end on Wednesday. 

Social media footage appears to show some protesters clashing with police and demonstrators chanting "freedom."

The Metropolitan Police said on Twitter on Saturday afternoon that “crowds continue to protest and gather in the vicinity of Oxford Circus and Regent Street."

“A number of police officers are on scene. We are urging people to leave the area and go home. If not, you may face arrest or enforcement action," the police said.

Protests in London are currently banned under coronavirus legislation and the police had issued an open letter to demonstrators urging them to stay home.

Earlier on Saturday, the police said three people were arrested for breaching coronavirus restrictions at Kings Cross Station.