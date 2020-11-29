Once a coronavirus hotspot, the Australian state of Victoria has now gone 30 days without a fresh case

People enjoy the warm weather on Melbourne's St. Kilda Beach on November 3. William West/AFP/Getty Images

The Australian state of Victoria has recorded its 30th consecutive day without a new Covid-19 case, the state’s Department of Health and Human Services reported Sunday.

The department said in a statement that no new infections, fatalities or active cases were recorded Saturday in Victoria, the former epicenter of Australia's coronavirus epidemic.

The state's total caseload stands at 20,345, with 819 deaths.

Meanwhile, New South Wales -- the country's most populous state -- recorded its 22nd day with no local infections. However, the state did record four imported cases in the past 24 hours, bringing its total number of cases to 4,379.

The state's Covid-19 death toll remains at 55, with no new fatalities reported.