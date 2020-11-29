World
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Nectar Gan, Brett McKeehan and Eoin McSweeney, CNN

Updated 9:19 a.m. ET, November 29, 2020
33 min ago

It's "not too late at all for us to do something about" the pandemic, Fauci says

From CNN's Naomi Thomas

There was a concern entering and coming out of the Thanksgiving holiday as people travelled and congregated, which was why experts tried to get out the message that people shouldn’t have large gatherings but to keep it confined to their immediate households, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases told NBC on Sunday.

“But, you know people are not always going to do that so what we expect unfortunately, as we go to the next couple of weeks into December, that we might see a surge superimposed upon that surge that we're already in,” Fauci said. 

Fauci said that he didn’t want to frighten people by giving this message, “except to say it is not too late at all for us to do something about this, because as we travel back to be careful when we go back to where we are, to just continue to do the things that we’ve been talking about.”  

He said that it is known that something can be done about the infection curve particularly going in to the colder season, by doing things like mitigating with masks, distance and not having crowds or congregate settings. 

When asked whether there would be more dire warnings about travel preparing for Christmas and New Year’s, Fauci said “I think we’re going to be faced with another situation, we’re going to have to make decisions as a nation, state, city and family, that we’re in a very difficult time and we’re going to have to do the kinds of restrictions of things we would like to have done, particularly in this holiday season.” 

This is because, Fauci said, “we’re entering into what really is a precarious situation because we’re in the middle of a steep slope.” 

There is light at the end of the tunnel, though, he said, because vaccines will be seen soon, “we likely, almost certainly, are going to be vaccinating a portion of the individuals in the first priority before the end of December.” Going in to January, February and March, more and more people will be being vaccinated. 

1 hr 55 min ago

More than 91,000 people, the most of the pandemic, are hospitalized with coronavirus in the US

From CNN's Madeline Holcombe

EMT Giselle Dorgalli, second from right, looks at a monitor while performing chest compression on a patient who tested positive for coronavirus in the emergency room at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles on November 19, 2020.
Following a month of skyrocketing Covid-19 cases, the US has reached its highest number yet of hospitalizations due to the virus.

The US surpassed 80,000 daily hospitalizations on November 19 and set new records steadily for 17 days straight until Friday, according to the COVID Tracking Project. Then on Saturday, the number reached 91,635.

The spread of coronavirus has been climbing at concerning rates leading up to and just following the Thanksgiving holiday and could soon be getting worse due to holiday travel, experts say. As of Saturday, more than 13.2 million people have been infected by the virus and at least 266,047 people have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

More than 4 million of the total cases of the pandemic have been reported in the month of November (about 30%), and more than 100,000 cases have been recorded every day for the last 26 consecutive days, JHU said.

Despite calls from officials and health experts to stay home, there was still an uptick in travel during the week of Thanksgiving. With weather getting colder and more people gathering indoors, experts have cautioned that the already climbing number of cases could get worse in the coming weeks.

"If anything, we are rounding the corner into a calamity," said Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency medicine physician and a visiting professor at George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health. "We're soon going to exceed well more than 2,000 deaths, maybe 3,000, 4,000 deaths every single day here in the US."

Read the full story here

2 hr 20 min ago

Covid-19 claims beloved Chicago dispatcher: "His pride was going to work"

From CNN's Peter Nickeas

Guadalupe Lopez at the 911 dispatch center where he worked as a dispatcher for more than 30 years
Guadalupe Lopez, known as Lupe (or Lou, in emergencies) died earlier this month of Covid-19. He was a 58-year-old dispatcher and among the essential workers who must show up to work, and one of the more than 9,100 people who have died from the disease in the Chicago area.

"His pride was going to work," said Erica Lopez, his daughter. "He loved his job. He loved making sure police officers made it home at night."

A wake for Lopez is scheduled for this weekend, with a funeral planned for Monday. His wife of more than 30 years is also sick with Covid-19 and will be unable to attend the services. She was transferred from the hospital where her husband died to a different one, says Andy Lopez, 21, the couple's youngest child. She was on a ventilator in the intensive care unit as of Friday.

Doctors are reducing her amount of assistance from the ventilator every day, Andy says. "Every little improvement is good to hear," Andy said. "We just hope to hear that every day. We're not settling until she's out."

Lopez worked as a dispatcher more than 30 years and grew up in the Little Village neighborhood. As a dispatcher, he handled police emergencies in an area that included where he grew up.

Read the full story here

3 hr 10 min ago

Czech government to let shops and restaurants reopen from Thursday

From CNN's Ivana Kottasova and Duarte Mendonca in London.

A health care worker conducts a Covid-19 test at a drive-in testing station on October 10, 2020 in Prague.
The Czech government will allow restaurants and non-essential shops to reopen from this Thursday, December 3, as the current wave of the coronavirus pandemic eases, Health Minister Jan Blatny said on Sunday.

The Czech government agreed unanimously that the country is ready to move from Level 4 risk to Level 3, based on the country’s Covid-19 risk assessment system, Blatny said.

This means all shops and restaurants can open, with the caveat of limiting customer numbers to allow for social distancing.

A night-time curfew will be lifted and limited sports activities can resume, the Health Minister announced.

The country's Prime Minister, Andrej Babis, is overseeing one of the worst coronavirus epidemics in the world. In October he stood in front of reporters during a live news conference and apologized to his people five times when announcing restrictions.

The Czech Republic was praised for the way it handled the first wave of the pandemic in the spring when the government imposed an early lockdown and made masks compulsory at a time when most of the Western world barely considered that move.

3 hr 56 min ago

Hong Kong reports 115 coronavirus cases, its highest single-day increase since early August

From CNN's Isaac Yee in Hong Kong

 Beds at a temporary field hospital set up at the Asia World Expo on August 1, 2020 in Hong Kong.
Hong Kong has reported 115 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, marking the largest single-day increase in cases since August 2, when the city also recorded 115 cases, according to health officials in the city.

Of the 115 new cases, 109 were locally transmitted while the remaining six cases were imported from overseas, according to Dr. Chuang Shuk-kwan of the Center for Health Protection. Among the 109 locally transmitted cases, 62 cases were linked to the night club cluster, bringing the total number of cases in the cluster to 479. The origins of 24 cases could not be traced.

“The epidemic is taking a turn for the worst,” said Dr. Chuang as she urged people to minimize social gatherings and limit the spread of the virus. Dr. Chuang added that the rising number of cases is “very alarming” and according to the trend the current situation is “more severe than the last wave.”

The new cases bring the total number of infections in the city to 6,239, while the number of deaths remained at 109 according to Dr. Chuang.

The city will suspend all face-to-face classes at kindergartens, primary and secondary schools from Wednesday onwards.

“This Wednesday (December 2) face-to-face classes and school activities all kindergartens, primary and secondary schools will be suspended until after the Christmas holiday,” the government said in a statement released on Sunday.

Hong Kong was a city lauded for its quick and effective response to the coronavirus pandemic, but in July health authorities warned of potential "exponential growth" in new cases of Covid-19.

4 hr 36 min ago

The Denver Broncos have no quarterbacks for Sunday's Saints game due to NFL Covid-19 protocols

From CNN's Alanne Orjoux and Homero DeLaFuente

The Denver Broncos have lost all of their quarterbacks for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, after they were declared ineligible for play due to NFL Covid-19 protocols.

In a statement on Saturday, the Broncos said Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles were identified as "high-risk Covid-19 close contacts" and must complete a five-day quarantine.

"The three quarterbacks, who are not experiencing any symptoms, immediately left the practice field and departed UCHealth Training Center. All three have consistently tested negative for Covid-19 via both daily PCR testing and additional POC testing administered as a precaution," the team statement said.

Quarterback Jeff Driskel and wide receiver Diontae Spencer were placed on the Reserve/Covid-19 list earlier this week.

Several Broncos players, including tight end Noah Fant, reacted to the NFL decision on social media.

Denver, currently at 4-6 for the season, are scheduled to play the 8-2 Saints, who have won seven straight games, Sunday afternoon.

Three players from the Broncos practice squad were elevated to the game-day roster on Saturday, according to the team's website: tight end Troy Fumagalli, linebacker Josh Watson and safety Alijah Holder.

The team has not announced a replacement quarterback.

Read the full story here

5 hr 12 min ago

Pressure builds on Congress to help states with vaccine needs

From CNN's Maeve Reston

The U.S. Capitol building is seen reflected in a puddle in Washington, on November 10.
With federal health officials meeting this week to make crucial decisions about who they will recommend to get the coronavirus vaccine first, pressure is mounting on Congress to step back into the governing role that they have abdicated and strike an agreement not only on the expiring aid for struggling Americans, but also the dollars needed by cash-strapped states to ensure the vaccine is equitably and effectively distributed.

At a time when coronavirus cases are surging around the country, with the US hitting a new record for hospitalizations on Saturday, much attention has focused on encouraging news about the efficacy of three vaccine candidates, and Pfizer's application to the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization -- with a decision expected within weeks of a December 10 meeting of a key FDA committee.

But enormous logistical and readiness hurdles remain within the 50 states given their variations in geography and weather; the availability of doctors, nurses and pharmaceutical employees who must be recruited and trained to administer the vaccine; the need for vaccine education campaigns to reach skeptical Americans and even the variance in each state's level of preparedness to find and vaccinate the patients who need protection the most.

Read the full story here

6 hr 47 min ago

US reports more than 155,000 new Covid-19 cases

The United States reported 155,596 new coronavirus cases and 1,189 virus-related deaths Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The country's total Covid-19 caseload stands at 13,244,417, with 266,047 deaths.

The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases. 

CNN is tracking US cases here:

7 hr 44 min ago

More than 91,000 Americans are now hospitalized for Covid-19

From CNN's Chuck Johnston

EMT Giselle Dorgalli performs chest compression on a patient who tested positive for coronavirus at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, on November 19.
The United States recorded a new high in Covid-19 hospitalizations Saturday, with 91,635 Americans now being treated in hospitals, according to the COVID Tracking Project (CTP).

The number of Covid-19 patients in US hospitals had hit new highs for 17 days in a row until Thursday, when 90,481 Americans were hospitalized, according to CTP.

On Friday, it dipped slightly to 89,834, but the decrease may have reflected inconsistencies in reporting around the Thanksgiving holiday.