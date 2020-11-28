By Julia Hollingsworth, Adam Renton and Eoin McSweeney, CNN
Updated 2:06 p.m. ET, November 28, 2020
46 min ago
US records more than 4 million new Covid-19 cases in November
From CNN's Chuck Johnston and Amanda Watts
So far, during the month of November, the United States has tallied over 4 million new Covid-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
Since the start of November, a total of 4,004,047 cases have been identified. There have also been 34,019 deaths from the virus in November as of Saturday afternoon.
November's new cases account for 30% of all cases in the US since the pandemic began.
1 hr 44 min ago
The US has reported nearly 265,000 deaths due to Covid-19
From CNN's Amanda Watts
According to Johns Hopkins University's tally of cases in the United States, there have been at least 13,111,362 Covid-19 cases and at least 264,977 people have died from the virus.
So far today, Johns Hopkins has reported 22,541 new cases and 119 reported deaths.
The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.
3 hr 7 min ago
Coronavirus cases in Arizona continue to climb
From CNN’s Artemis Moshtaghian
The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) reported 4,136 new daily coronavirus cases in Arizona on Saturday along with 36 new coronavirus related deaths.
This brings the total number of coronavirus cases across the state to 322,774 and the death toll due to Covid-19 to 6,624, according to ADHS.
As of Saturday, Arizona’s seven-day average positivity rate for coronavirus cases stand at 13%, ADHS reports.
Arizona’s overall intensive care unit capacity remains limited, with 11% of ICU beds available for Covid-19 patients and people with all other illnesses.
ADHS reported that 2,383 inpatient beds in Arizona are occupied by Covid-19 patients, a little less than three times the number of beds occupied by Covid-19 patients since the beginning of November.
To note: These numbers were released by the state’s health agency, and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and CNN's Covid tracker.
3 hr 19 min ago
More than 60 people arrested at anti-lockdown protest in London
From CNN’s Sarah Dean
More than 60 people have been arrested during an anti-lockdown protest in London on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police said.
“These were for a number of different offenses, including breaching coronavirus restrictions. We expect this number to rise,” the police said on Twitter.
4 hr 35 min ago
Anti-lockdown protesters march through central London
From CNN’s Sarah Dean
Anti-lockdown protesters are marching through London’s city center ahead of England’s national lockdown coming to an end on Wednesday.
Social media footage appears to show some protesters clashing with police and demonstrators chanting "freedom."
The Metropolitan Police said on Twitter on Saturday afternoon that “crowds continue to protest and gather in the vicinity of Oxford Circus and Regent Street."
“A number of police officers are on scene. We are urging people to leave the area and go home. If not, you may face arrest or enforcement action," the police said.
Protests in London are currently banned under coronavirus legislation and the police had issued an open letter to demonstrators urging them to stay home.
Earlier on Saturday, the police said three people were arrested for breaching coronavirus restrictions at Kings Cross Station.
5 hr 51 min ago
UK prime minister appoints official to be responsible for coronavirus vaccine deployment
From CNN’s Sarah Dean
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has appointed a health minister to be responsible for coronavirus vaccine deployment.
Nadhim Zahawi’s appointment to the role, a temporary arrangement until at least next summer, was announced by Downing Street on Saturday.
Zahawi will become a joint minister between Department of Health and Social Care and Business Energy and Industrial Strategy for this period.
6 hr 6 min ago
UK scientific advisory group highlights "additional pressures and responsibilities" on women over Christmas, advises on greater consideration
From CNN's Nada Bashir
The British government’s scientific advisory board has, in new guidance, called for greater consideration for women who — they say — face “additional pressures and responsibilities” due to coronavirus restrictions over the Christmas period.
“Specific consideration should be given to the differential impact [of restrictions] on specific groups,” the UK Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) said Friday.
”Consideration should be given to the additional pressures and responsibilities that fall to women due to restrictions, and when celebrations and observances must be reimagined,” SAGE added.
The new guidance published Friday was, according to SAGE, based on a paper prepared by the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Behaviours (SPI-B) in October, which said that “women carry the burden of creating and maintaining family traditions and activities” at Christmas.
“Messaging should be supportive of women adapting traditions and encouraging those around them to share the burden and to be supportive of any alterations to adapt for Covid-19 restrictions,” the paper added.
The paper was considered by the government’s scientific advisors during a meeting on October 29, and informed the government’s advice on women published Friday.
The guidance has sparked debate on Twitter, with some arguing that the advice is “outdated” and “out of touch,” while others have expressed support for the acknowledgement of the “unequal domestic division of labour” between men and women.
7 hr 42 min ago
UK health leaders say mass testing is a "distraction" from future vaccine rollout
From CNN's Eoin McSweeney
Experts in the UK have questioned the Prime Minister's promise of mass community testing, saying it could be a "distraction" from other priorities, like the planning and rolling out of vaccines.
Liverpool is offering mass testing to its 500,000 residents, something which Boris Johnson would like to see implemented to all areas in tier 3 after the current lockdown ends next Wednesday.
This might not be possible due to the cost and resources needed, said the Association of Directors of Public Health (ADPH) and the Faculty of Public Health (FPH) in a joint statement on Friday.
"There is an enormous price tag attached to this programme, and the resources and capacity needed come at a time of overwhelming and competing priorities, including making sure all those who are symptomatic get tested and self-isolate to planning and rolling out vaccines," read the statement.
Lateral flow testing, a rapid turnaround test that can process coronavirus samples on site without the need for laboratory equipment, was also piloted in Liverpool. However the ADPH and FPH warned the UK government that these pilots are still at an early stage and the reliability and accuracy of the tests "in different circumstances is evolving."
The leading UK health bodies also said setting up and managing the testing sites alone has required enormous "additional logistical capacity." Replicating this across the country at the same speed would be "difficult to envisage," they added.
They said that improving NHS Test and Trace must be the priority for testing.
"There is an enormous price tag attached to this programme, and the resources and capacity needed come at a time of overwhelming and competing priorities, including making sure all those who are symptomatic get tested and self-isolate to planning and rolling out vaccines," the ADPH and FPH concluded.
8 hr 11 min ago
Europe's ski resorts are facing the "season from hell"
From CNN's Rod Hodgetts
Skiers and snowboarders across Europe are experiencing a roller coaster ride as doubts build over when the mountains might open for sport this winter.
Until this week, there had been some optimism among ski industry experts, with hopes that the ski season would get underway before year's end, and perhaps the prospect of uncrowded slopes might help shrug off any fears of catching Covid.
But recent moves by Europe's politicians to delay or restrict the opening of the winter sports destinations, means fresh uncertainty both for the ski industry and for anyone hoping to make a booking.
It's now increasingly unlikely that Europe's ski season will get fully underway before 2021, and even then it could be subject to last-minute cancellations and closures. One operator has described it as a "season from hell."
