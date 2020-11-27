Covid-19 hit 7 members of one family. Now they're speaking out so others don't go through the same pain. 

Seven members of a Minnesota family tested positive for coronavirus, spurring them to speak out.
Charles and Kirstin Johnson-Nixon and their three sons — plus Kirstin’s mother and father — all contracted the virus, and they have been speaking on panels and vowed to educate the hardest-hit communities.
“It makes you want to yell out and be on a mission to bring awareness to people … because we're already dealing with all the other problems that we have to deal with being Black in this country,” Charles Johnson-Nixon said in an interview with CNN’s Adrienne Broaddus.
Black, Latino and Native American people are nearly three times more likely to be infected with Covid-19 than their White counterparts, data shows.
“I've had pneumonia before; I didn't feel what I felt with Covid. …I’m a Black woman, I'm overweight, I have some underlying issues, but I thought ‘how could this happen, you know, to us?’ We are doing all the right things,” Kirstin Nixon-Johnson said. She continues to experience side effects of the virus.
Her father was in the hospital for 50 days, but the family is thankful that he is now at home and recovering, although he still needs to be on oxygen.
“I lost my father when I was young, and one of my goals when I became a father was to make sure that I was going to be here for my kids and the idea that this thing could turn on me and take me away from them was the hardest thing to deal with,” Charles said.
