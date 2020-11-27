The first "mass air shipment" of a Covid-19 vaccine has taken place

People walk by the Pfizer headquarters on Nov. 9, in New York City. David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

The US Federal Aviation Administration said Friday that it had supported “the first mass air shipment” of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The FAA said it is working with manufacturers, air carriers and airports to provide guidance on regulations to safely transport large quantities of dry ice in air cargo.

Vaccines like to be kept cool -- Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine has to be deep-frozen, meaning it requires large amounts of dry ice to keep it at approximately minus 75 degrees Celsius.

“In addition to mitigating safety risks related to the safe transport of vaccines, the FAA is ensuring around-the-clock air traffic services to keep air cargo moving and prioritizing flights carrying cargo, such as vaccines, and personnel critical to the nation’s response to and recovery from COVID-19,” FAA said in a statement.

