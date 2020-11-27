World
The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Jessie Yeung, Adam Renton, Melissa Macaya and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 10:27 p.m. ET, November 27, 2020
56 min ago

The first "mass air shipment" of a Covid-19 vaccine has taken place

From CNN's Greg Wallace

People walk by the Pfizer headquarters on Nov. 9, in New York City.
David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

The US Federal Aviation Administration said Friday that it had supported “the first mass air shipment” of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The FAA said it is working with manufacturers, air carriers and airports to provide guidance on regulations to safely transport large quantities of dry ice in air cargo.

Vaccines like to be kept cool -- Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine has to be deep-frozen, meaning it requires large amounts of dry ice to keep it at approximately minus 75 degrees Celsius.

“In addition to mitigating safety risks related to the safe transport of vaccines, the FAA is ensuring around-the-clock air traffic services to keep air cargo moving and prioritizing flights carrying cargo, such as vaccines, and personnel critical to the nation’s response to and recovery from COVID-19,” FAA said in a statement.

1 hr 24 min ago

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department will not enforce new stay-home order

From CNN's Sarah Moon

A server wearing a mask and face shield takes orders from customers at a restaurant in Beverly Hills, California, on Nov. 23.
Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will not enforce the county’s new stay-at-home order, which prohibits all public and private gatherings outside a single household starting Monday. 

“Since the first Stay at Home Order was issued in March of this year, we have focused on education and voluntary compliance, with enforcement measures being an extreme last resort,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement to CNN. 
“We trust in the community and rely on people to assess risk and take precautions as appropriate,” they added.

What's the background? Those comments follow an announcement from the Department of Public Health that all public and private gatherings with people outside a single household will be prohibited for three weeks in Los Angeles County starting Monday.

The order comes days after the county reported a record number of new Covid-19 infections, the highest number of deaths in months, and increased hospitalizations.

County health officials are urging all residents to stay home as much as possible and to wear face coverings when they are outside, even when exercising at parks and beaches. Those measures will be in effect until Dec. 20.

1 hr 35 min ago

Biden will let health experts decide who gets a Covid-19 vaccine first, adviser says

From CNN Health’s Lauren Mascarenhas

A sign on the entrance to a pharmacy reads "Covid-19 Vaccine Not Yet Available", Nov. 23, in Burbank, California.
Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

US President-elect Joe Biden will leave it to health experts to decide who gets the Covid-19 vaccine first, Dr. Celine Gounder, a member of Biden’s coronavirus advisory board, said Friday.

There will likely be a limited supply of coronavirus vaccine doses available immediately after a vaccine is authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration.

“Other than health care workers, others who will be first in line to get it will be people who do have chronic underlying medical conditions, who are older, as well as communities of color who have been disproportionately impacted by this pandemic,” Gounder told CNN.
“Now among those groups is where it starts to get a little bit more contentious,” she added. “How do you prioritize between the 85-year-old woman in a nursing home, versus the 65-year-old African American -- especially when that 65-year-old may be as just as high-risk of significant disease?” 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices (ACIP) will recommend groups to receive the vaccine first.

“That’s where it gets a bit more political and frankly, this is where the President-elect is leaving it to the public health experts and scientists to figure out how best to allocate the limited supply first.”

The ACIP called an emergency meeting for Dec. 1, where they will vote on the very first group to get a vaccine. 

2 hr 4 min ago

Coming coronavirus surge will be "destabilizing" for the US, says health expert

From CNN Health’s Lauren Mascarenhas

A medical staff member checks the IV drip for a patient in the Covid-19 intensive care unit during Thanksgiving at the United Memorial Medical Center on Nov. 26, in Houston, Texas.
Go Nakamura/Getty Images

The coming coronavirus surge will be “destabilizing” for the United States, according to a health expert.

Health experts are predicting a surge in Covid-19 cases following Thanksgiving, beyond the record-breaking numbers the US is currently experiencing.

“We're going to be regularly hitting 2,000 deaths per day, but then going up to 3,000 deaths and 4,000 deaths per day,” Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, told CNN’s Jim Acosta Friday.
“We're talking about numbers that are approaching what we experienced in the 1918 flu pandemic, except it's happening over a much shorter period of time,” he added.

Hotez said without a national program in place, hospitals are being overwhelmed.

“We know when hospital staff starts to get overwhelmed, that's when the death rates really go high,” he said. “This is this what happened in New York in March and April. It’s what happened in southern Europe in March and April. It’s what's happening now as we speak in the US.”

Hotez said the consequences will extend beyond health.

“This is going to be very destabilizing for the country, not only in terms of health but also our economy, as well as our homeland security,” he said.

2 hr 40 min ago

Ireland will open shops, restaurants, hairdressers, and some pubs next week: RTE report

From CNN's Amy Cassidy and Maija Ehlinger

A shopper exits a store in Grafton Street in Dublin on Oct. 21.
Paul Faith/AFP/Getty Images

The Irish cabinet on Friday approved the easing of tough coronavirus restrictions that were reimposed on businesses in October, according to state broadcaster RTE. 

The relaxing of the rules means all retail outlets, hairdressers, museums, libraries, and gyms can reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 1. Restaurants and pubs will be permitted to reopen on Friday, Dec. 4, provided they serve meals, RTE reported. 

The cabinet also agreed to lift restrictions on household gatherings for the Christmas period. From Dec. 18 to Jan. 6, up to three households can gather indoors and people will be able to travel freely across the country, according to RTE. 

In a televised statement Friday on the easing of current restrictions, Ireland's Taoiseach -- or Prime Minister -- Micheál Martin said: ''We all have a personal individual responsibility and by closely following the rules we believe we can make this reopening sustainable.''

Martin added that restrictions won't be eased for so-called wet pubs, or bars that don't serve food. These can remain open only to serve takeaway drinks. 

The Irish government will ask people to wear masks in crowded outdoor spaces, and the question of travel to Northern Ireland will be reviewed when the government meets between Dec. 18 and Jan. 6. 

3 hr 35 min ago

Los Angeles County issues new stay-at-home order and bans all gatherings as Covid-19 cases surge

From CNN's Sarah Moon

The outdoor patio at Roccos WeHo on Santa Monica Blvd., remains open on November 25 a few hours before a Covid-19 curfew closes LA County restaurants.
Robert Gauthier/ Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

All public and private gatherings with people outside a single household will be prohibited for three weeks in Los Angeles County starting Monday to curb an unprecedented spread of coronavirus, the Department of Public Health announced in a news release.

“As new Covid-19 cases remain at alarming levels and the number of people hospitalized continue to increase, a temporary Los Angeles County health officer order will be issued to require additional safety measures across sectors,” the county's health department said Friday. 

The order comes days after the county reported a record number of new Covid-19 infections, the highest number of deaths in months, and increased hospitalizations.

County health officials are urging all residents to stay home as much as possible and to wear face coverings when they are outside, even when exercising at parks and beaches.

While beaches, trails, and parks remain open, only gatherings from a single household will be allowed. Under the new order, playgrounds and cardrooms will also be closed.

According to the news release, the maximum occupancy for essential businesses will be reduced to 30%. Occupancy will be shrink to 20% for nonessential businesses, personal care services, and libraries. Businesses operating outdoors, including fitness centers, zoos, botanical gardens, and batting cages, will be reduced to 50% maximum capacity.

The new health order will be in effect until Dec. 20.

3 hr 38 min ago

Former Miami-Dade County mayor says he has tested positive for Covid-19

From CNN’s Rosa Flores 

Former mayor of Miami-Dade County Carlos Gimenez speaks during a news conference at a new self-swab Covid-19 drive-thru testing site at Tropical Park in Miami, Florida on July 27.
Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Carlos Gimenez, Miami-Dade County's former mayor and congressman-elect, tweeted that he and his wife have tested positive for Covid-19.

Gimenez said he will continue to attend New Member Orientation virtually until he can resume a normal schedule.

Gimenez also thanked all “the incredible health care workers who are tirelessly dedicated to their patients.”

Prior to winning the 2020 election for Congress, Gimenez was the mayor of Miami-Dade County. Gimenez will now serve Florida's 26th congressional district.

4 hr 2 min ago

Transportation Department finalizes airline traveler protection rule

From CNN's Greg Wallace

After a spike in complaints about airline refunds when the Covid-19 pandemic first struck, the US Department of Transportation unveiled on Friday a rule that will impact how travelers claim mistreatment.     

The rule formally defines the words “unfair” and “deceptive” – two legal terms governing how airlines and ticket agents may interact with customers. It also says passengers need not prove an airline’s intent when claiming a violation. The Transportation Department said the rule formalizes the way it has interpreted those words in the past.  

The rule matters because it now gives travelers specific language to cite in their claims.  

Airlines had asked for the rule and said a formal definition would provide regulatory certainty. Southwest said the rule would benefit the economy. Spirit Airlines said with the lack of a rule, “the Department can levy punitive fines on carriers for practices allegedly violating ill-defined regulations.” However, the carriers did ask for changes the Transportation Department did not incorporate. Spirit, for example, asked for regulators to change a word to make the rule less subjective.  

But the department also noted consumer advocacy groups, several lawmakers, and two members of the Federal Trade Commission argued the definitions “were either unnecessary or weakened consumer protection.” The FTC shares jurisdiction over travel agents with the Transportation Department.  

The rule change got underway in February 2019, more than a year before formal claims against airlines spiked as the pandemic spread and flights were canceled. Customers said the airlines resisted refund requests and only provided vouchers for a later flight or avoided providing compensation by changes to the fine print. 

5 hr 30 min ago

US surpasses 13 million Covid-19 cases

From CNN's Amanda Watts and Jamiel Lynch

Individual hospital beds are lined up in a corridor with curtains at the new temporary hospital at the DCU in Worcester, MA on November 25. The hospital is being set up for a second time within a year.
David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe/Getty Images

There have been at least 13,047,202 cases of coronavirus in the United States and at least 264,624 people have died from Covid-19, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University

Johns Hopkins recorded the first case of coronavirus in the US on Jan. 21.  

  • 98 days later, on April 28, the US hit 1 million cases
  • 44 days later, on June 11, the US hit 2 million cases
  • 27 days later, on July 8, the US hit 3 million cases
  • 15 days later, on July 23, the US hit 4 million cases
  • 17 days later, on Aug. 9, the US hit 5 million cases
  • 22 days later, on Aug. 31, the US hit 6 million cases
  • 25 days later, on Sept. 25, the US hit 7 million cases
  • 21 days later, on Oct. 16, the US hit 8 million cases
  • 14 days later, on Oct. 30, the US hit 9 million cases
  • 9 days later, on Nov. 8, the US hit 10 million cases
  • 7 days later, on Nov. 15, the US hit 11 million cases
  • 6 days later, on Nov. 21, the US hit 12 million cases
  • 6 days later, on Nov. 27, the US hit 13 million cases

Eleven other countries in the world have reported over 1 million total Covid-19 cases. They are:

  • India has over 9 million total cases.
  • Brazil has over 6 million total cases.
  • France and Russia have over 2 million total cases.
  • Spain, United Kingdom, Argentina, Italy, Colombia, Mexico and Germany all have over 1 million total cases each.