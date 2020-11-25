Senior Indian politician Ahmed Patel, a member of the country’s main opposition Congress party, died on Wednesday at the age of 71 due to complications after testing positive for Covid-19 last month.

In a tweet, his son Faisal confirmed the death of the western Gujarat state parliamentarian.

"With profound grief & sorrow, I regret to announce the sad and untimely demise of my father, Mr. Ahmed Patel at 25/11/2020, 03:30 AM. After testing positive for COVID-19 around a month back, his health worsened further due to multiple organ failures,” he tweeted, requesting well-wishers adhere to Covid-19 restrictions by avoiding mass gatherings.

Patel served as political secretary to Congress party president Sonia Gandhi for several years. While he never held a position within the government, he was considered one of the most influential senior leaders within the party.

“In Ahmed Patel, I have lost a colleague whose entire life was dedicated to the Congress Party. His faithfulness and dedication, his commitment to his duty, his always being there to help, his generosity were rare qualities that distinguished him from others," wrote Gandhi in a statement posted by the Congress party on Twitter.

"I have lost an irreplaceable comrade, a faithful colleague and a friend. I mourn his passing and I feel deeply for his bereaved family to whom I offer my sincere feelings of empathy and support,” the statement continued.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted his condolences, writing, “Saddened by the demise of Ahmed Patel Ji. He spent years in public life, serving society. Known for his sharp mind, his role in strengthening the Congress Party would always be remembered. Spoke to his son Faisal and expressed condolences. May Ahmed Bhai’s soul rest in peace.”