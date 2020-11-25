Covid-19 hospitalizations have jumped up in New York City, mayor says

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks during a press conference in New York City, New York, on November 25. NYC Media

The daily number of people across New York City admitted to hospitals for Covid-19 jumped, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, though he added that overall hospitals are doing “very, very well.”

The daily number of people admitted to hospitals for Covid-19 is at 141, under the 200 threshold, but still higher than in recent days which de Blasio said is a “concern.”

The confirmed positivity rate for Covid-19 for those patients is 45%.

“Overall our hospitals are doing very, very well but that jump is a concern,” he said.

The percent of people who tested positive for Covid-19 city wide is 2.74%. The seven-day rolling average is 3.05%, he said.