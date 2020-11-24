Gyms and indoor dining likely to close again in New York City, mayor says
More restrictions are likely returning to New York City, including restaurant and gym closures, as the coronavirus crisis deepens, Mayor Bill de Blasio warned today.
"In the next week or two we should see some substantial restrictions," he told CNN's Wolf Blitzer. "I think indoor dining will be closed. Gyms will be closed. I'm not happy about it. No one is happy about it but that's what's coming."
De Blasio, who has taken a criticism for opening the city's public schools in the fall, only to close them again this week, said his administration is working on a plan to reopen but that it will take “immense logistical effort" and a lot more testing.
“I know we can come back," he said. "It’s going to take a lot of testing, but we’re going to come back."
White House testing czar: US faces "dangerous point" in pandemic
Adm. Brett Giroir, the White House's coronavirus testing czar, today warned that as winter approaches, the US faces a perilous moment in the pandemic, but he emphasized the worst outcomes could be avoided if Americans take proper precautions.
The US is at a "critical and very dangerous point in this pandemic where cases are rising in nearly every jurisdiction and our hospital capacity is ... really getting challenged by this," Giroir told CNN's Wolf Blitzer.
"It does not have to be this way," he continued, recommending physical distancing, the universal wearing of masks in public spaces, proper hygiene and frequent testing. "…If you don't do those simple things all those [worst] statistics are going to be be a reality."
"It's a dangerous situation ... but it's reversible," he added.
Giroir, the assistant secretary for health at the US Department of Health and Human Services, also discussed the White House coronavirus task force's consideration of whether to reduce the recommended quarantine period from 14 days, saying Americans are more likely to abide by a shorter quarantine.
"People are much more likely to listen to a 10-day quarantine than they are a 14-day quarantine, so if we can shorten it safely with no risk ... that might actually improve our public health responses."
"We are looking at it ... It's not an announcement that it's happening ... it may change but it may not," he said.
Almost all US Navy installations across US are raising their health protection measures due to Covid-19
Almost all US Navy installations in the continental US are having their health protection measures against Covid-19 tightened Tuesday to protect the force and military families, according to a US Navy official.
All but the Naval Air Station at Fallon in the remote Nevada desert will institute stronger measures at Health Protection Condition Level Charlie just one step below the most stringent level.
While commanders can make detailed decisions about their bases, under the so-called “Charlie” measures now imposed on naval installations, schools, daycare and community activities may be canceled. It also introduces travel restrictions and more personnel may be ordered to work from home. Additionally family activities may be restricted to homes for a prolonged period of time.
The Pentagon and military facilities in the Washington, DC, are also seeing some increased restrictions due to the rise in cases in northern Virginia, Maryland and Washington, DC. Those restrictions call for a resumption in increased teleworking, smaller group gatherings and restricted dining in facilities.
There are now approximately 400 active duty military medical personnel on “prepare to deploy” orders that would result in them being sent to help civilian health care facilities in various hotspots if requested by Federal Emergency Management Agency. While there have been medical personnel on this status for some time, in the last few weeks the timeframe for many of them to be ready to deploy has been cut to as little as 48 hours, according to two defense officials. In the last few weeks military medical teams have already deployed to El Paso, Texas, and North Dakota.
Colombia's first lady tests positive for Covid-19
Colombia’s first lady Maria Juliana Ruiz has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a statement from the Office of the Presidency on Tuesday.
“At this time, she is asymptomatic and following the isolation protocols established by the Ministry of Health,” the statement said.
Colombian President Ivan Duque has tested negative, according to the statement.
Florida health system is preparing to distribute Pfizer vaccine
Jackson Health System in Miami, Florida, is currently making preparations to receive and distribute Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine, Dr. Lilian Abbo, chief of infection prevention and control at Jackson Health System, said Tuesday.
“Jackson Health System is one of five hospitals in the state and the only one in Miami who will get the vaccine in the first phase,” Abbo told CNN’s Erica Hill. “There are plans to distribute it across the other hospitals and the health systems.”
Abbo said that plans are being developed to ensure everyone who needs the vaccine will have the opportunity to take it.
“We will be starting with health care workers, and people that are at high risk, frontline providers, following the guidelines from the health department and the state,” she said.
She added that the amount of vaccine each state will receive is still unknown.
“We have plans already in place,” Abbo said. “We have been working on this for several weeks, and that includes the refrigeration that this vaccine needs,” she added.
Abbo added that they are educating staff about safety and potential side effects of the vaccine.
FDA could deliberate for "days" about emergency use authorization for Covid-19 vaccine, commissioner says
US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn said that discussions about whether to issue an emergency use authorization for a potential Covid-19 vaccine could take "days.”
Once the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) meets on Dec. 10 to discuss Pfizer and BioNTech’s application for an emergency use authorization for their coronavirus vaccine, the FDA could deliberate for days on whether to issue an EUA.
"We expect it to be days, but it’s very dependent on the complexity of the data and the comments we get back from VRBPAC," Hahn said in an interview with USA Today published on Tuesday.
"There are several steps to the vaccine authorization process. First, a company must apply to the FDA. Then, the FDA must go through the application and send it to an outside review board called the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee," Hahn said. "That committee meets on Dec. 10 and will send the FDA its comments and recommendations. Only then can the FDA make a final decision on a vaccine."
FDA commissioner weighs in on whether employers and schools will require Covid-19 vaccinations
Asked whether employers or schools may require someone to get a Covid-19 vaccine issued under emergency use authorization, US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn said that it's important to keep in mind the vaccine will still be investigational – and not approved.
"Institutions may require individuals to take an FDA-approved vaccine or apply for an exception. However, EUA products are still considered investigational," Hahn said in an interview with USA Today published on Tuesday.
"It’s possible that some employers or schools will have questions or concerns about an investigational product issued an Emergency Use Authorization, which is why we will be as transparent as possible about the data and information we use to make our decision," Hahn said. "This should help those organizations determine what is most appropriate for them."
Mississippi governor says "it's clear" the state is in the middle of the second surge
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said today that "it's clear" the state is in the middle of its second surge of Covid-19.
He said that the state is currently seeing a seven-day average of 1,300 cases per day. Hospitalizations are also trending upward, although not at the levels of peak in August, he said.
Dr. Thomas Dobbs of the state's health department said today that there are zero intensive care unit beds available in DeSoto County, which is in the northernmost part of the state, and just one hospital in Jackson that still has ICU beds available.
Even if cases decline, hospitalizations will continue to rise, Reeves said. He said the state needs to continue to act.
Reeves announced that more counties throughout the state qualified for additional measures, including a mask mandate. He is adding 19 more counties to the state's mask mandate. This means that half of the state's counties under the additional restrictions.
While four of the original counties do not currently meet the criteria to stay under the restrictions, Reeves said that the data shows that there is a small margin, and he has made the decision to keep the restrictions in place for another week.
"With certainty, social gatherings in and around Halloween has helped contribute to where we find ourselves today," Reeves said. He said that is really when this second wave began.
What the numbers look like: The state is reporting 665 new cases today, but Dobbs said that the reporting from some of the electronic labs has not fully updated yet and the numbers will increase. The total number of cases in Mississippi is now at 144,544.
Mississippi now has a total of 3,729 deaths, with 54 new deaths reported today. Dobbs said, for perspective, there are 18% more deaths throughout the state this year than a normal year.
Note: These numbers were released by the state's public health agency and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN's database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.
Here are the latest coronavirus case numbers from Michigan
Michigan announced 6,290 new Covid-19 cases Tuesday afternoon, down considerably from last Friday’s record high of 9,779 cases.
The state also reported 145 deaths. The high number of deaths did include 51 "identified during a Vital Records review," according to Michigan's official dashboard.
A statement on the state's website said that the new count was part of a regular tri-weekly review by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services staff.
Michigan's total confirmed cases now stand at 320,506, with a total of 8,688 deaths.
Note: These numbers were released by Michigan's public health agency and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN's database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.