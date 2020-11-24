Florida health system is preparing to distribute Pfizer vaccine

Jackson Health System in Miami, Florida, is currently making preparations to receive and distribute Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine, Dr. Lilian Abbo, chief of infection prevention and control at Jackson Health System, said Tuesday.
“Jackson Health System is one of five hospitals in the state and the only one in Miami who will get the vaccine in the first phase,” Abbo told CNN’s Erica Hill. “There are plans to distribute it across the other hospitals and the health systems.”
Abbo said that plans are being developed to ensure everyone who needs the vaccine will have the opportunity to take it.
“We will be starting with health care workers, and people that are at high risk, frontline providers, following the guidelines from the health department and the state,” she said.
She added that the amount of vaccine each state will receive is still unknown.
“We have plans already in place,” Abbo said. “We have been working on this for several weeks, and that includes the refrigeration that this vaccine needs,” she added.
Abbo added that they are educating staff about safety and potential side effects of the vaccine.