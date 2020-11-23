Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at Pensacola International Airport in Pensacola, Florida, on October 23. Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

The number of new Covid-19 cases per week has tripled in Florida since Gov. Ron DeSantis reopened the state in one swoop in late September.

The week before Florida reopened, the state reported more than 17,000 new cases.

In the past seven days, Florida has recorded more than 53,000 new cases.

That means three times more Floridians per week are testing positive for Covid-19 now, than the week the state was reopened.

In an effort to curb the spread of the virus, a bipartisan group of mayors from across the state asked DeSantis last week to issue a mask mandate, bolster contact tracing, increase funding for Covid-19 testing, and give mayors more local control.

DeSantis issued a video message last week sharing “promising news” about therapeutics and vaccines -- but he didn't address the rise in cases.