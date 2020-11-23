Where things stand in the race for a Covid-19 vaccine 

Drugmaker AstraZeneca announced on Monday that its experimental coronavirus vaccine has shown an average efficacy of 70% in large-scale trials — the latest of several vaccine trials worldwide to post their results this month.
The news follows Pfizer and BioNTech announcement Friday that they submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization for their coronavirus vaccine candidate. The agency could make a decision early next month about whether to issue an emergency use authorization, according to a source.
Here's a look at the major developments announced by Covid-19 vaccine makers:
Pfizer
- Nov. 20: Pfizer submitted their application for emergency use authorization to the Food and Drug Administration.
- Pfizer announced last week that its vaccine has a 95% efficacy rate. They included more data than they have before – looking at 170 confirmed cases of Covid-19, and they said it has 94% efficacy for people 65+.
- Dec. 10: The FDA advisory committee will meet to discuss Pfizer’s EUA application.
- If given a green light, the CDC's vaccine advisory committee will meet within 24-48 hours and make a recommendation on who should be first to get the vaccine. Shots in arms are expected to begin after that recommendation is made, likely on determination of priority.
- Based on current projections, Pfizer expects to produce up to 50 million vaccine doses in 2020, and up to 1.3 billion doses in 2021. They have not said how much of that would be for the US.
- Pfizer said last week it would test distribution of its coronavirus vaccine candidate in four states to see how hard it will be to deal with a product that has to be kept at temperatures well below the capacity of standard freezers.
Moderna
- Nov. 17: Moderna announced efficacy results from a data safety monitoring board (DSMB). Initial results show 94.5% efficacy, with no significant side effects.
- FDA and CDC will make their determinations and recommendations, similar to the process outlined above for Pfizer.
- Moderna expects to have 20 million doses ready for the US by the end of the year.
- Same timeline as outlined by Dr. Anthony Fauci for Pfizer.
AstraZeneca
- Nov. 23: AstraZeneca announced their vaccine candidate has shown an average efficacy of 70%.
- This week: The company will show data to the FDA and regulators in Europe.
Johnson & Johnson
- Nov. 19: Johnson & Johnson announced they expect efficacy results by January or February of 2021.
- The trial expects to reach its enrollment goal of 60,000 participants by the end of the year.
Novavax
- Nov. 9: The vaccine maker announced last week it received fast-track designation from the FDA for its vaccine candidate.
- Novavax expects to begin its Phase 3 trial in the US and Mexico by the end of November. The vaccine candidate will require two doses with hopes to deliver 100 million units by the end of the year.
Medicago-GSK
- Nov. 12: Biopharmaceutical company Medicago and GlaxoSmithKline announced that Phase 2/3 clinical trials are set to begin for a Covid-19 vaccine candidate.
- The trial evaluates the efficacy, safety and immunogenicity of Medicago's experimental vaccine combined with GlaxoSmithKline's booster.
- The Phase 3 part of the study will start before the end of this year and will evaluate the efficacy and safety of the vaccine candidate compared to a placebo in more than 30,000 subjects across North America, Latin America and/or Europe and within the same population – or a broader one pending approval by regulatory authorities.