“When they tell me I can get a vaccine, I will get it,” US Surgeon General says

US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams attends a hearing on September 9 in Washington, DC. Michael Reynolds/Pool/Getty Images

“The most reassuring thing I can say to you, America, is that when they tell me that I can get the vaccine, I will get it, because I know that’s the best way to protect myself and to protect my family and my community,” US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams said on “Good Morning America” Monday.

Adams said that he has been traveling around and talking to people, including presidents from historically black colleges and universities, trying to help people understand that Covid-19 vaccines were developed safely.

“Tony Fauci said it, Moncef Slaoui said it,” Adams said. “We have not cut any safety corners.”

When asked how to be sure there won’t be any future prolonged side effects from the vaccine, which is the first of its kind, Adams said that he speaks every day to Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; and Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator.

“Here’s what they tell me. Normal studies only have about 5,000 people in them before a vaccine is approved. These studies have 30 to 60,000,” he said. “These vaccines, at the point of being administered to the American public, will have more data than any other vaccine developed in history.”

Adams reiterated he would get a vaccine as soon as he was able, saying, “Again, I will be in line to get it when they tell me that I can get it. That’s how much confidence I have this will be safe – 95% plus effectiveness.”

Adams said he would hate for there to be a vaccine that could end the pandemic and that people don’t trust it, saying he would continue to work with any organization out there “to help people understand the safety that went into this process, not just the speed.”