Fauci says he would have "no hesitation" to take a Covid-19 vaccine

from CBS

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have the ultimate determination for recommendations on who gets a Covid-19 vaccine first, and that he would have no hesitation in taking it if he was in that group.

“The CDC has the ultimate determination for the recommendations,” he told CBS’s Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation on Sunday. “They do that closely with an Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which is also being complemented by recommendations from the Nation Academy of Medicine, but at the end of the day it’s the CDC.”

Fauci explained that the CDC will make recommendations after an emergency use authorization is implemented as they will know what was discussed with the FDA.

“They’ll be able to say okay, on the basis of our determination and our advisory committee, this is the prioritization of people who will get it,” he said, adding that that if things go well, “and I think that they will,” and the vaccines get the EUA which is expected, “we will have maybe 20 million people will be able to get vaccinated by the middle to the end of December and then as we get into January, February, even more.”

“Would you take it next month?” Brennan asked him.