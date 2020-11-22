US vaccine chief says first Americans could be vaccinated on Dec. 11

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Monday set out the government’s plan for England to exit its second national lockdown on December 2, outlining what is expected to be a “strengthened” tier system for the country, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said Sunday.

“The Prime Minister will be setting out more details tomorrow about the next steps and our fight against coronavirus,” Sunak told Sky News.

“The good news is, we will be exiting national restrictions on the 2nd of December, as the Prime Minister said at the beginning of the month-long restrictions,” he added.

According to the Chancellor, the Prime Minister is expected to chair a cabinet meeting on Sunday afternoon to “discuss the details for re-entering the tier system” in England.

“We’ll be going back into a tiered system, which is a far better way to tackle this on a localized approach,” Sunak continued.

While the Chancellor declined to comment on whether a 10 p.m. curfew on the hospitality sector would be extended, a government source said Sunday that the curfew would be extended by one hour to 11 p.m. as part of the government’s plan to exit the nationwide lockdown.

On Monday, the UK Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) is also expected to publish documents showing that previous tier restrictions were ineffective, the source added.

It comes just a week after Public Health England’s Dr. Susan Hopkins said the government would need to consider “strengthening” the tier system until an effective vaccine becomes widely available in the UK.

“We have recognized that the tiering of the country has had a different effect in each area,” the UK medical adviser said Monday.

“We see very little effect from Tier 1 and I think when we look at what tiers may be there in the future, we will have to think about strengthening them in order to get us through the winter months,” she added.