Here's the White House vaccine czar's message to Americans concerned about getting a vaccine

Dr. Moncef Slaoui, the head of the White House's coronavirus vaccine effort, said he hopes that the high efficacy rates of the vaccine candidates will encourage those who may we have concerns about vaccines to get one.

"I think people have misunderstood the level of efficacy that the FDA aimed for, which was to say, at least 50% efficacy. Maybe people thought that was the efficacy of the vaccine," he told CNN this morning. "It's 95%. It's almost a full insurance against this pandemic. I think and I hope that's gonna change people's perception."

He added that it's "very unfortunate" that the vaccine development process has become political.

"I really think it's very unfortunate that the whole process has been politicized and, therefore, the context has created conditions whereby people's perception has been exacerbated and we are where we are today," he said.

He added that the vaccines are safe for Americans.