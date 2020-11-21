The United States reported 195,542 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University, the second consecutive day that the country has posted its highest one-day total of the pandemic.

The previous daily high was recorded on Thursday with 187,833 cases.

A further 1,878 virus-related fatalities were also reported Friday.

At least 11,910,858 Covid-19 cases, including 254,413 deaths, have now been reported nationwide.

The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.

