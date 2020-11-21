The Navajo Nation reported 351 new coronavirus cases Friday, surpassing the previous one-day record set in May by 47%.

“This is not only devastating, but it indicates that the uncontrolled spread of the virus is impacting all communities on the Navajo Nation and in nearby border towns and cities,” President Jonathan Nez said in a written statement.

It comes as the Navajo Nation is under a three-week “stay-at-home lockdown,” with most businesses closed and residents told to remain in their homes, except for emergencies and essential activities.

The nation’s total number of positive cases since the start of the pandemic is 14,441. The Navajo Nation is located within parts of Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah.

“Our health care system is struggling and may soon be overwhelmed,” said Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer. “We have to do everything within our power to protect our children, elders, and those with existing health conditions.”