Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is confident about the two potential Covid-19 vaccine candidates that could be ready for use by next month.

“I've seen the numbers. They're going to hold,” Fauci told CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Thursday.

Both Pfizer and Moderna’s coronavirus vaccines showed a 95% efficacy rate in clinical trials.

“Those numbers are not going to change,” he said. “The issue is how long does the immunity last. How long did protection last? We don't know that right now but we know it works.”

Vaccine maker Pfizer has reported the results from its Phase 3 trial and its partner, Germany’s BioNTech, said the companies will file for Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization on Friday.

“We know also that it prevents severe disease,” Fauci said. “If you look at the severe disease in the Pfizer study, the severe disease was one in the vaccine group, and nine in the placebo group. In the Moderna study it was zero in the vaccine group, 11 in the placebo group."

Fauci said it was clear that the vaccine "prevents severe disease and it prevents symptomatic disease. Whether or not it prevents infection we're going to find out."

But he said both did well enough. “I'll take a vaccine that prevents people from getting seriously ill any day of the year,” he said.