California sets new daily record for Covid-19 infections

Lines of vehicles make their way to and from Dodger Stadium for Covid-19 testing on Friday, November 20, in Los Angeles. Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

California reported 13,005 new coronavirus cases on Friday, shattering the state’s record for the most new cases in a single day since the start of the pandemic.

The unprecedented number of new infections surpassed the state’s previous peak of 12,807 reported in July when California last experienced a surge in cases.

An additional 91 deaths were also reported Friday, bringing the state’s total to 18,557 Covid-19-related fatalities.

The 14-day positivity rate in California has climbed to 5.2%, more than double what it was in mid-October. An average of about 166,000 tests are being conducted in the state each day.

The number of newly-admitted patients have far exceeded the two-week hospitalization average of 4,329. On Friday, the state reported an additional 178 patients hospitalized with Covid-19 for a total of 5,497. The number of available intensive care unit beds is waning slightly, with just over 1,900 beds currently vacant.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and health officials have implored residents to avoid gatherings and are implementing an overnight curfew for the vast majority of the state beginning Saturday. Officials are also urging residents not to travel for the upcoming holidays.

Note: These numbers were released by the California Department of Public Health and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.