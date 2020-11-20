CVS chief medical officer says he expects vaccines to be widely available by early spring

Dr. Troy Brennan on November 20. CNN

CVS Health executive vice president and chief medical officer Dr. Troy Brennan said the company is preparing for the massive effort to roll out coronavirus vaccines.

Brennan said CVS expects to have vaccinations in hand by “mid-December.” They are focusing right now on getting them to nursing homes and assisted living facilities first, in coordination with the White House’s Operation Warp Speed.

When asked by CNN’s Kate Bolduan when the average person can go in and make an appointment for the first and second vaccine dose, Brennan said “a lot turns on what the FDA does and how quickly they act with the information.”

He expects CVS stores throughout the country to begin offering Covid-19 vaccines by the end of February or beginning of March, and they are prepared to “move rapidly,” he said.

“We have a capacity to do 20-25 million vaccinations per month in our fleet of stores alone,” he said.

“If you take the other major retailers doing the same thing, you can see very quickly we can build numbers through the spring in terms of number of people who are vaccinated,” he added.

