Hawaii tightens quarantine rules for out-of-state visitors

Hawaii has tightened a program that allowed out-of-state visitors to avoid quarantine, just over a month after it was first put into place.

“We’re taking this added safety precaution now in response to the dramatically increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the continental United States and around the world,” said Hawaii Gov. David Ige.

Currently, travelers from the US and Japan can avoid a full 14-day quarantine if they get a Covid test before traveling, and it comes back negative at any point during their stay.

But starting next Tuesday, visitors must have their negative result in-hand before they get on the plane in order to move around freely in Hawaii.

Anyone who arrives in the state without a negative coronavirus test already filed must adhere to the full 14-day quarantine, even if a negative result comes back before the quarantine period is over.

We have to close the gap to ensure everyone’s safety,” Ige said.

Even though the rules are being tightened, the quarantine exemption program itself is expanding. Starting in mid-December, the program will also be available to travelers from Canada. All eligible fliers must take a Covid-19 test within 72 hours of travel from a provider designated by the state.