New York City mayor expects indoor dining and gyms to close in a week or 2

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks during a press conference in New York on November 19. NYC Media

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he expects New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will close indoor dining and gyms in the next week or two.

The mayor said in a news conference this morning that after speaking with the governor at length yesterday and with cases showing a clear uptick, the city will move to the orange zone. In that zone, indoor dining and gyms will be closed.

The mayor also reiterated, “We will bring our schools back, but we have to reset the equation.”

Yesterday, de Blasio announced that the city's public schools would close today as coronavirus cases rise in the city.

De Blasio said for those who might feel a little better if they knew indoor dining and gyms were going to be closed, “It’s just a matter of time.”

“It’s very likely to be in the next week or two,” de Blasio said.

This comes after the governor said Wednesday New York City’s Covid-19 numbers could warrant putting the city into an orange zone soon.