New Hampshire issues statewide mask mandate

A statewide mask mandate will be in place in New Hampshire starting Friday, Gov. Chris Sununu announced Thursday.
All residents above the age of five will be required to wear a face covering when unable to keep at least six feet of distance in both indoor or outdoor public spaces, according to a release from the governor’s office.
The decision comes as the state has experienced a 100% increase in its hospitalization rate over the past two weeks, the governor said.
More than 70% of New Hampshire’s hospitals and long-term care facilities are experiencing some sort of “staffing crunch,” Sununu said.
Dr. Benjamin Chan, an epidemiologist for the state's Department Health and Human Services, announced 529 new Covid-19 cases and two additional coronavirus-related deaths. That brings the statewide total to 15,749 cases and 504 deaths, according New Hampshire’s Covid-19 dashboard.
Note: These numbers were released by the state’s public health agency, and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.
1 hr 7 min ago
El Paso's Covid-19 case numbers decline for third day in a row
From CNN’s Gregory Lemos
The Texas city of El Paso reported 672 new Covid-19 cases Thursday. This marks the third consecutive day of declining cases, according to CNN reporting and data from the city's Covid-19 dashboard.
The seven-day positivity rate also decreased slightly to 18.78%, according to the dashboard. It was at 19.16% Wednesday.
The data shows there are currently 1,074 people hospitalized with Covid-19 in the city – 315 of those are in the intensive care units. These numbers are down slightly from Wednesday when 325 individuals were in the ICU.
However, Covid-19 patients are still using a full 50% of total hospital capacity in El Paso.
There were also 19 new deaths reported from the virus, bringing the total number of coronavirus deaths in the city to 823.
Note: These numbers were released by the El Paso City/County health department and may not line up exactly in real time with CNN's database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.
2 hr 22 min ago
AstraZeneca delivers 4 million vials of its Covid-19 vaccine to UK government
From Anna Stewart in London
Pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca has delivered four million vials of its coronavirus vaccine candidate to the UK government, with millions more frozen doses ready to be sent, a company spokesperson told CNN.
Earlier Thursday, British researchers reported that the vaccine – which AstraZeneca developed with researchers at the UK’s Oxford University — appears to work safely in older people, generating as strong an immune response in those over the age of 70 as it does in younger people.
2 hr 23 min ago
All Smithsonian museums will temporarily close in Washington, DC
From CNN’s Pete Muntean, Nicky Robertson and Aileen Graef
The Smithsonian Institute just announced it will be closing all Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo starting Monday. The move is a direct response to the rising number of Covid-19 cases across the Washington, DC, area and the country.
This will be the second time the museums have closed to the public this year. Both the museums and the zoo closed in March and had a limited reopening in September.
The Smithsonian did not announce a planned date to reopen.
A press release issued by the Institute Thursday said, "Visitors who had reserved timed-entry passes to visit at a future date are being contacted directly."
The US Holocaust Museum in Washington, DC, also announced it would shut its doors on Monday.
2 hr 14 min ago
There's a coronavirus outbreak on a US Navy warship, official says
From CNN's Ryan Browne
There has been a major coronavirus outbreak aboard a US Navy guided missile destroyer.
The virus has spread to nearly a quarter of the USS Michael Murphy's 300-person crew, according to a US Navy official.
The ship has been in port in Hawaii so there has been limited operational impact due to the outbreak.
The US Navy did not immediately respond to a request for comment. NBC was first to report the outbreak aboard the ship.
CNN reported on Wednesday that the US military reported a record high number of coronavirus cases on Tuesday with 1,314 new cases, according to Defense Department statistics.
There are currently about 25,000 active Covid-19 cases in the ranks, and another 44,390 service members have recovered from the virus, according to the Pentagon. The number of military cases has grown over the last few weeks as case counts have increased in the general population.
2 hr 46 min ago
More than 21% of Covid-19 cases in assisted living facilities end in death
From CNN’s Jen Christensen
Assisted living facilities have been a hotspot for Covid-19 deaths in this pandemic.
By Oct.15, the proportion of Covid-19 cases that were fatal in these facilities was at least 21%, a new report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found.
It is likely higher, but only 39 states track these deaths. For perspective, for the general population, only 2.5% of Covid-19 cases end in death, the CDC noted.
The CDC has been tracking cases in skilled nursing facilities. Those institutions where residents need more care have a federal reporting requirement if they get a Covid-19 case. There is no such requirement for assisted living facilities, where the seniors live more independently, but get some assistance with bathing, housekeeping, and medication management.
From this new CDC data published Thursday in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, researchers found 22% of all assisted living facilities had one or more Covid-19 cases among the residents or staff.
Residents are at a higher risk for Covid-19 because they live in close proximity with other community members. Their advanced age and underlying conditions put them at a higher risk for a more severe disease.
To prevent the spread of Covid-19 in these facilities, the CDC recommends that each facility identify a point of contact at the local health department so they have a relationship if there is an outbreak. Managers should educate residents, staff, and residents’ families about Covid-19.
They should have a plan for when the facility needs to restrict access for families and staff. The facilities should encourage the use of masks and social distancing, as well as step up infection control and find ways to rapidly identify and respond to cases.
3 hr 25 min ago
Key West will now require masks to be worn outdoors
From CNN's Melissa Alonso
The city of Key West, Florida, will now require face masks to be worn outside, regardless of social distancing.
The city announced the move in a tweet following a commission meeting on Thursday.
The island city has a population of 24,565, according to the US Census Bureau.
"It's [going to] take a collective effort of each and every one of us in order to get our numbers down," Johnston said ahead of Thursday's commission meeting.
3 hr 30 min ago
CDC urges Americans to skip Thanksgiving travel
From CNN's Maggie Fox
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that Americans should not travel for Thanksgiving, and has posted updated guidelines for safely celebrating the holiday.
"CDC is recommending against travel during the Thanksgiving Day period," Dr. Henry Walke, Covid-19 incident manager for the CDC, told reporters in a conference call.
"Right now, especially as we are seeing exponential growth in cases and the opportunity to translocate disease or infection from one part of the country to another leads, to our recommendation to avoid travel at this time," he added.
Walke warned that if people gather in multiple generations, someone in that gathering could have diabetes or kidney disease, or simply be older and more vulnerable.
"What is at stake is the increased chance of one of your loved ones becoming sick and then being hospitalized and dying around the holidays," Walke said.
Plus, about 40% of infections are asymptomatic.
"One of our concerns is people over the holiday season will get together and they may actually be bringing infection with them to that small gathering and not even know it," Walke said.
Walke said he is not visiting his own family. "I haven’t seen my parents since January. I’m staying home and I have older parents who would like to see me and who would like to see my children as well," he said.
The CDC also advised that students who have been away at college don’t count as household members and need to keep their distance when they come home for holidays.
The same goes for people who have been away on military duty.
“People who have not been living in your household for the 14 days before you are celebrating should not be considered members of your household and so you should take those extra precautions, even wearing masks within your own home,” Dr. Erin Sauber-Schatz, the CDC’s lead for Community Intervention and Critical Population Task Force, told reporters.
Families can also ask college students or other people who would normally be loosely considered household members to quarantine as much as possible for 14 days before coming home.
Safer gatherings can be held outside as much as possible, the CDC recommends. People can wear masks when together, and place chairs and furniture farther apart.
4 hr 1 min ago
The White House coronavirus task force will hold a press briefing today
From CNN's Betsy Klein
The White House coronavirus task force will hold a press briefing at 4 p.m. ET today, according Vice President Mike Pence's office.
It is unclear whether or not President Trump will attend.
The briefing comes a day after the US death toll from coronavirus surpassed 250,000 deaths. In less than 10 months, Covid-19 has killed more people than strokes, suicides and car crashes typically do in a full year — combined.