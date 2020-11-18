Pfizer prepares to file for emergency use authorization after vaccine reaches safety milestone, CEO says

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla attends 2019 Forbes Healthcare Summit at the Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 5, 2019 in New York City. Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

The Pfizer vaccine trial has reached its safety milestone and the company is preparing to file for emergency use authorization, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said Tuesday.

Pfizer announced on Nov. 9 that its coronavirus vaccine appears to be more than 90% effective, based on early data.

But the company did not yet have enough data to seek emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration, which said it also wanted at least two months of safety data on at least half of a vaccine trial’s volunteers starting from when they got their second immunization.

“I think the questions about the safety at large also have been answered,” Bourla said in an interview hosted by The New York Times. “Our safety milestone has been achieved already, and we are preparing now for submissions.”

Bourla said they are not yet sure how durable the protection from their vaccine will be. The Pfizer vaccine uses a messenger RNA, or mRNA, platform to produce an immune response.

“With the mRNA technology, you can boost as soon as you want,” said Bourla. People can be given an additional dose of a vaccine once immunity wears off, referred to as a boost.

Bourla said that a boost, if needed, would likely require only one dose.