The latest on the coronavirus pandemic

By Nectar Gan, Adam Renton, Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes, Sebastian Shukla and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 2:04 p.m. ET, November 17, 2020
34 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
2 hr 25 min ago

White House coronavirus task force warns of "further deterioration" as pandemic worsens

From CNN's Betsy Klein

The White House coronavirus task force has again ramped up its warnings to states in a weekly report as the pandemic continues to aggressively worsen, raising alarms on the potential impact of rising cases on hospitals. 

“There is now aggressive, unrelenting, expanding broad community spread across the country, reaching most counties, without evidence of improvement but rather, further deterioration. Current mitigation efforts are inadequate and must be increased to flatten the curve to sustain the health system for both COVID and non-COVID emergencies,” state reports dated Nov. 15 obtained by CNN said. 

The language in the weekly reports, which offer the administration’s most unvarnished picture of the pandemic, has become progressively more dire in recent weeks, matching the severity of the current situation as the President himself remains silent on rising cases, focusing instead on positive vaccine developments in his only public event on the matter in a month last Friday. 

North Dakota remains the state with the most cases per 100,000 population, followed by South Dakota, then Iowa, Wyoming, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Illinois, Minnesota, Kansas, and Montana. Hawaii is the state with the fewest cases per 100,000 population. 

This week’s reports also included a comparison to Europe, which is experiencing, per the task force, “a fall surge similar to the USA.” Europe, however, is “showing early signs of improvement,” the reports said, citing mask requirements in public settings, with most European countries imposing fines for non-compliance, as well as “significant restrictions on gathering size.”

2 hr 34 min ago

Dr. Fauci says his Thanksgiving is “going to change significantly this year”

From CNN Health’s Naomi Thomas

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told NPR’s Rachel Martin on Morning Edition Tuesday that his Thanksgiving is going to change significantly this year.

“It’s going to change significantly and that’s one of the things that I tell the American people when I get asked,” Fauci said. “We’ve got to make risk assessment and risk benefit discussions within the family.” 

His three adult daughters, who live in separate parts of the country, got together and said that they did not want to put him, as an elderly person, at risk. Fauci is 79 years old. 

He and his wife will have a meal and Zoom with his daughters to spend time with them.

“I don’t like it that way, but I think they’re making a prudent decision in trying to protect their father and I’m proud of them for that,” he said. 

 

2 hr 26 min ago

Retail sales grew less than expected in October, as economists worry about a "difficult winter"

From CNN’s Anneken Tappe

People shop at the Westfield Santa Anita mall on October 7 in Arcadia, California.
People shop at the Westfield Santa Anita mall on October 7 in Arcadia, California. Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

US retail sales grew at a slower pace than economists had predicted last month — prompting worries about a "difficult winter" with lower consumer spending before a recovery next year.

Retail sales increased by 0.3% to $553.3 billion on a seasonally adjusted basis in October, the Census Bureau reported on Tuesday. That's below expectations of a 0.5% increase, and it's down from a revised 1.6% in September.

Boosting that figure significantly were sales of cars and car parts. They have been buoyant since the summer and continued to increase at a faster rate last month, pushing the overall sales numbers up. Stripping out cars, retail sales increased only 0.2% in October.

Meanwhile non-store sales, such as online purchases, jumped 3.1%. Economists said that was probably largely due to Amazon's Prime Day in mid-October. In-store sales declined further.

2 hr 55 min ago

Sweden reports more than 15,000 new Covid-19 cases since Friday

From Amy Cassidy in Glasgow

Sweden has recorded another 15,084 cases of Covid-19 since Friday, including 2,178 registered in the last 24 hours, according to official Health Agency data published on Tuesday.

This is a slight decrease in the number of cases recorded during the same period last week. 

There were 6,743 new cases recorded on Friday alone, the highest daily toll recorded since the start of the pandemic. 

A further 61 deaths have been recorded since then, taking the country’s total number of lives lost due to the pandemic to 6,225. 

In a reversal of its lax approach to the pandemic so far, the Swedish government on Monday announced plans to introduce a ban on public gatherings of more than eight people, including in bars and restaurants.

3 hr 28 min ago

What it's like inside a potential vaccine distribution hub

From CNN's Aditi Sangal

A German airlines Lufthana-owned cargo team is gearing up to push out the potential Pfizer coronavirus vaccine once it is approved. CNN went inside this pharmaceutical logistics hub in Germany, which is the biggest in Europe.

The timeline for transportation at this hub is quick.

“They come here, they want to spend as little time as possible in a place like this, and then get it out,” CNN's Fred Pleitgen reported.

Once the approval comes, things can move quickly. However, there are logistical challenges.

Currently, the vaccine needs to be stored at about minus 75 degrees Celsius, which is about 50 degrees colder than any vaccine currently used in the United States. So the coronavirus vaccines will be transported in special cooling containers that can be cooled down to minus 105 degrees Fahrenheit by using big amounts of dried ice.

Here's the challenge: The colder a vaccine needs to be stored, the more difficult it is to transport that vaccine. And the more dried ice you put in a container, the less space it will have for vaccines.

This cooling container setup also emits a lot of carbon dioxide, and too much of it in an airplane cabin can be dangerous for the crew. This puts another layer of limits on how much you can transport in a single round.

Take a look at the distribution facility and setup:

2 hr 54 min ago

Navajo Nation president says strict public health measures helped them avoid one of the US pandemic waves

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez speaks with CNN on Tuesday, November 17.
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez speaks with CNN on Tuesday, November 17. CNN

The Navajo Nation, which spans parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah, has issued lockdown orders as coronavirus spreads in the area.

Jonathan Nez, the president of the Navajo Nation, said strict measures like this lockdown have helped the community avoid one of three pandemic waves.

"We are right now going through our second wave. And this country is going through its third wave. So we've managed to not go through one of the waves this country has gone through because of these very tough public health emergency orders," he said.

He urged loved ones outside of the Navajo Nation not to visit the area as a way of curbing the spread of coronavirus.

"Stay local and stay safe. And that means, stay on the Navajo Nation. Our family and friends off the nation now is not the time to come home or visit. We're all in this together," he told CNN.

While it comes to vaccine development and possible distribution, Nez said indigenous people "have a seat at the table" with the incoming Biden-Harris administration.

"We are hoping — of course, you have to be hopeful for your people that we will be on the list of vaccine when it's available," he said.

Watch the interview:

3 hr 23 min ago

“Try as best as possible to keep the schools open,” Fauci says

From CNN's Naomi Thomas

Dr. Anthony Fauci on CNN's "Newsroom" on November 17.
Dr. Anthony Fauci on CNN's "Newsroom" on November 17. CNN

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN’s Jim Sciutto on Tuesday that, even as some sites close, schools should stay open as much as possible. 

“We’re seeing certain local people, be they mayors or leaders in the community, doing selected closing of places that are highly vulnerable, clearly among them are bars and anything that has congregate setting, particularly indoors,” he said.  

But, Fauci said, in many cases, schools can be kept open safely.

 “The default position to be is try as best as possible to keep the schools open, but you’ve got to have not one size fits all, you’ve got to take a look at what is going on in the particular location where you’re at,” Fauci said. “But we should be trying to keep the children in school as safely as we possibly can.” 

One way to do that, he said, is getting resources to schools to allow, for example, hybrid schooling with some physical distancing or with some alternating of classes. 

“I don’t want to dictate that from here to the school, because I’m not there,” Fauci said, “but, do what you can to keep the children and the teachers safe, but try as best as possible to keep the schools open.” 

WATCH:

 

3 hr 56 min ago

GOP. Sen. Chuck Grassley is quarantining after he was exposed to Covid-19

From CNN's Lauren Fox and Kristin Wilson

Sen. Chuck Grassley walks in the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, DC, on October 23.
Sen. Chuck Grassley walks in the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, DC, on October 23. Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley was exposed to Covid-19 and will immediately quarantine, according to an announcement from his office. 

Grassley issued the following statement: 

“I learned today that I’ve been exposed to the coronavirus. I will follow my doctors’ orders and immediately quarantine as I await my test results. I’m feeling well and not currently experiencing any symptoms, but it’s important we all follow public health guidelines to keep each other healthy.”
4 hr 5 min ago

More than 247,000 people have died from Covid-19 in the US

There have been at least 11,214,231 cases of coronavirus in the US and at least 247,356 people have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases. 

 So far today, Johns Hopkins has reported 11,251 new cases and 154 reported deaths. 