Gov. Kate Brown speaks in Portland, Oregon, on November 10. Cathy Cheney/Pool/AP

Oregon reported 868 new cases of coronavirus Sunday as the state prepares for a two-week "social freeze" starting this Wednesday.

The new cases reported by the Oregon Health Authority come after the state saw more than 1,000 new daily cases the previous three days.

On Sunday, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown took to Twitter to praise Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee for announcing new restrictions in the neighboring state.

"COVID-19 does not stop at the I-5 bridge," Brown tweeted. "Thanks to Governor Inslee for taking bold action today. Now we need Congress to step up to provide relief. If we all work together, we can save thousands of lives."

Oregon has reported a total of 56,880 cases since the pandemic began.

Tightening restrictions: Brown announced the statewide "social freeze" on Saturday amid surging cases. The measures will limit social gatherings to a maximum of six people and two households, ban in-person dining in restaurants and bars, and limit faith-based events to a maximum of 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.

Retail locations and grocery stores will have to operate at 75% capacity, while gyms and recreation facilities will be closed. However, the new measures do not apply to businesses like barber shops and salons, or childcare and K-12 schools.