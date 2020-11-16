Covid-19 vaccine could be delivered by end of 2020, German developer says

A Covid-19 vaccine could be delivered as early as the end of the year, said BioNTech, a German company working with US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer on a promising vaccine candidate.

BioNTech's chief medical officer said on Twitter Monday: "If everything continues to go well, we can deliver the vaccine at the end of this year and the beginning of 2021."

Last week, the two companies said that their candidate vaccine was more than 90% effective in preventing infection in volunteers, per preliminary data. The vaccine uses a never-before-approved technology called messenger RNA, or mRNA, to produce an immune response in people who are vaccinated.

The mRNA works by tricking cells into producing bits of protein that look like pieces of the virus. The immune system learns to recognize and attack those bits and, in theory, would react fast to any actual infection.