Covid-19 vaccine could be delivered by end of 2020, German developer says

British vaccine researchers say they are considering putting together trials that would mix two different coronavirus vaccines to see if the combination works better than one vaccine formulation alone.
Vaccine makers are taking several different approaches in making immunizations to protect people against coronavirus.
What are the methods: Some vaccines -- such as those made by Pfizer and Moderna -- use pieces of genetic material called messenger RNA or mRNA to prompt the body to make synthetic pieces of the coronavirus and stimulate an immune response.
Others, such as Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, use a different type of virus called an adenovirus to carry genetic fragments of the coronavirus into the body. Biotech company Novavax is testing a vaccine using nanoparticles that look like pieces of the coronavirus paired with a plant-based adjuvant to boost the immune response.
Most of the vaccines require two doses to provide full immunity. Even though Johnson & Johnson started testing its coronavirus vaccine as a single dose, it has begun a new trial that gives two doses.
Different doses: One worry is that if more than one brand of formulation of vaccine gets approved or authorized for public use that it will be difficult for people to keep track of which vaccine they got for their first shot. Careful record-keeping will be needed to ensure that people get two doses of the same vaccine, not of two different vaccines.
But British vaccine researchers say they’ll consider trials in which people get two different shots, to see how well that works.
“It could be that the combination of two different vaccines gives better protection,” Dr. Adam Finn, director of the Bristol Children's Vaccine Center at Bristol Medical School, told reporters.
Finn said he and other researchers were drawing up protocols for a potential clinical trial testing the combination of one type of vaccine for the first shot and a second type for the follow-up dose.
A combination of two vaccine types might generate wider immunity -- not just the production of antibodies, but stronger production of immune cells called T-cells, said Kate Bingham, who chairs the UK government’s Coronavirus Vaccine Taskforce.